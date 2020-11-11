Top Tickets — Kinnfolk, Ty' Dye, Bill and the Belles, The Company Stores, Grupo Exterminador

THURSDAY
The Harvest Series: Kinnfolk
Consider this talented duo a Celtic conduit to a new generation, with groove and harmony.
Details: 6 p.m. bloom restaurant & wine bar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3891, bloomrke.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
Happy Hour Thursday’s with Travis Reigh
Reigh has a lyric video for his “Let’s Get Fired Up” at bit.ly/Reighvid.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, travisreigh.com
FRIDAY
Ty’ Dye Live from The Spot on Kirk
DJ rapper, writer and producer Tyrell “Ty’ Dye” Vaughan has been building his craft for a decade, and the work proves it. Hear “Switch UP” at http://bit.ly/tydyerarrirelswitchupvid.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, tydyemusic.com
Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
If the weather holds up, this outstanding American roots-digging band will play outside.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com
Empty Bottles
This versatile, Roanoke-based, pop/rock covers band has been at it for six years.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 at the door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/emptybottlesva
LiveStream Concert — Caleb Ryan Martin, with Wayne Willingham
Martin is RIYL Pokey LaFarge et al. If you like folk/blues tenors, Willingham is your man.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. reverbnation.com/calebryanmartin1, waynewillingham.com
The Thrillbillyz
It’s Kendig Award (http://bit.ly/trtkendiglist) nominee and T-billyz frontman Kerry Hurley’s birthday.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, thrillbillyz.com
Southern Rail Express
Fiddler Jerry Wood and guitarist David Cannaday are part of this Hot Springs-based band. Expect quality.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
SFT Trio
The Pot is alive with the sound of acoustic rock trio covers.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/SFTTrio
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Beer Can Garden at Starr Hill: Charissa Morrison (Friday), Eric Wayne Duo, Johnny Lex (Saturday), Ryan Greer (Sunday)
Starr Hill’s staff is counting on good weather. It already has a good layout.
Details: 3 p.m. Friday (music at 4:30 p.m.), 1 p.m. Saturday (music from Wayne outside at 3 p.m, from Lex inside at 7:30 p.m.), 1 p.m. Sunday (music at 2 p.m.); all music inside if weather is poor. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, .charissamorrisonproject.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand, facebook.com/johnnylexproductions, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Garrett Speer
Baritone twanger Speer has originals including “If I Could Find a Bar.” He will, this weekend.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com
SATURDAY
Bill and The Belles
This band, from Johnson City, Tennessee, plays original songs in the style of swinging, century-old music that predates the country label. The host band of Radio Bristol’s “Farm and Fun Time” is a Floyd favorite, too. B and the Bs gig is live for a small audience, and streaming everywhere via links below.
Details: 8 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, billandthebelles.com
The Company Stores
Charleston, West Virginia, band The Company Stores’ video for “Move On,” at youtu.be/OLKDOGHvv-0, looks as cool as it sounds.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door. thecompanystoresband.com
Southern Fiddle Styles of the 1930’s—Fiddlin’ Arthur Smith, with Adam Tanner
Jazzers wrote such hypnotic songs as “Monk’s Dream” and “Lester’s Dream.” So did bluesy fiddler Smith. Hear Smith’s “Fiddler’s Dream” at youtu.be/4M7lHKOP-ZA. Hear Tanner pass it forward at https://youtu.be/ISt67bMWSJc.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, adamtannermusic.com
Mad Iguanas
The weather is turning off cold, and this might be the last night of the season for live weekend music at Big Lick. This band deserves its gigs and audience.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com
Junior and the Jar Shakers
Cats from about Wytheville seem to understand Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, judging from their Facebook vids.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/JarShakers
Virginia Music Collectors Show
Crate diggers love it, but it’s COVID, so be careful.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows
SUNDAY
Grupo Exterminador With Los Originales De Sanjuan
It’s norteno with an attitude from the headliner. The Originals swing like mad.
Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., Roanoke. $46. 613-2505, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, youtube.com/user/GrupoExterminadrVEVO/videos, facebook.com/losoriginalesdesanjuan
Tim Shepherd with Xanadryll With Chimps & Ludes
Shep’s always messing with band names and rocking. Just for the name alone, the opener should play out more.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.
Seph Custer & David Cannaday
If the weather is right, these simpatico gentlemen will play outdoors. They advise social distancing, on the Facebook event page. And that makes good sense.
Details: 3:30 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, sephcustermusic.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic
MONDAY
Traditional Irish Session
The aforementioned Kinnfolk hosts this Roanoke tradition.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
TUESDAY
Listen Now. Gather Later: Jayna Brown
Read more about this brilliant young performer in Saturday’s cutNscratch column.
Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10% discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org, linktr.ee/thejaynabrown
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia: Wayne Willingham
The aforementioned Willingham does double-duty for Third Street, and for a good cause.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to feedingswva.org.
WEDNESDAY
JoJo Stockton’s Unplugged: Tate Tuck and Isaac Hadden
Two young and talented guys who sing and play guitar light up Local Roots.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic, facebook.com/ilhadden
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!