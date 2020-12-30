Top Tickets — Music Road Co, Twin Creeks Stringband, Tate Tuck, Adam Markham

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.
THURSDAY
NYE PRE-Party at Dogtown Roadhouse: Music Road Co., Appalachian Space Train, Isaac Hadden Sigh in relief at the end of 2020 while you dig three acts with varieties of music to make you move.
Details: 6 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com, facebook.com/AppalachianSpaceTrain, facebook.com/ilhadden
Virtual Hoedown at Floyd Country Store: Twin Creeks Stringband, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer Two of the best acts in old-time music help ring in the new year in a live-streaming show.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donation-based. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains
Tate Tuck & Christian Quesenberry A couple of young, talented picking and singing performers perform.
Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic, facebook.com/ChristianQMusic
New Years Eve with CC Coates Ring out the old year with some gritty blues from a Floyd-based performer.
Details: 7 p.m. Bowles Corner Market—MJs, 2531 County Line Road, Bassett. $10 door (social distancing enforced). 276-629-4213
FRIDAY
Robotic Jive Funky, bluesy soulful trio does its first 2021 gig.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
SATURDAY
Adam Markham See and hear Markham do an original song, “The Dying Always Lie,” on a video from Fret Mill Music Co., via http://bit.ly/AMarkhamFBvid.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia—Shawn Byrne Streaming live from Nashville, Tennessee, Byrne will pick and sing original country music while you donate to help people in need.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. shawnbyrnecountry.com