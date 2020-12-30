Top Tickets — Music Road Co, Twin Creeks Stringband, Tate Tuck, Adam Markham

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.

THURSDAY

NYE PRE-Party at Dogtown Roadhouse: Music Road Co., Appalachian Space Train, Isaac Hadden Sigh in relief at the end of 2020 while you dig three acts with varieties of music to make you move.

Virtual Hoedown at Floyd Country Store: Twin Creeks Stringband, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer Two of the best acts in old-time music help ring in the new year in a live-streaming show.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donation-based. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains

Tate Tuck & Christian Quesenberry A couple of young, talented picking and singing performers perform.