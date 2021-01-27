 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Nels Cline and Aizuri Quartet, Alma Ensemble, William Seymour
Top Tickets — Nels Cline and Aizuri Quartet, Alma Ensemble, William Seymour

Alma Ensemble

 The Spot on Kirk photo

FRIDAY

81 Productions Presents: The Space Shop Sessions Episode 1 feat. The Isaac Hadden Project

A Southwest Virginia concert lighting company has put together a lineup of shows at its own space, starting with young guitarist/singer Hadden and his band of aces.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming via bit.ly/81prodsFB. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

Greg Ward Reggae Band

Rootsy Jamaican-born sounds on tap at Parkway.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, reverbnation.com/gregwardmusic

LiveStream Stage — Dave Rudolf, with Bob Schmucker

Rudolph makes folk music for adults and children.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. daverudolf1.com

SATURDAY

Alma Ensemble

This woman-centered, classical-leaning group leads a live-stream of its “Outside The Frame: A Celebration of Musical and Visual Art.”

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, almaensemble.org

Touch of Class

Hear throwback soul and funk, with pinches of hip-hop in the mix.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/cromeo2016

Eric Wayne Duo

One-half of a Roanoke-area rock and country band plays Roanoke’s newest beer house.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Charissa Morrison

Morrison brings spirited performances.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, charissamorrisonproject.com

SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY

William Seymour

Two shows from an acoustic-picking singer and songwriter.

Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ WilliamSeymourOfficial

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — JD Sutphin

The Low Low Chariot frontman picks and sings mini-set to promote donations for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org, lowlowchariot.com

WEDNESDAY

Nels Cline and Aizuri Quartet

Wilco guitarist Cline joins forces with a Grammy Award-nominated ensemble to perform the world premiere of American composer Douglas J. Cuomo’s “Seven Limbs,” in a live-stream exclusively for the Moss Arts Center.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming. $10, free to Virginia Tech students; $200 pass to all spring performances. Purchase or student sign-up at tickets.artscenter.vt.edu gets link to performance (will stay online seven days after show). nelscline.com, aizuriquartet.com

