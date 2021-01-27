Top Tickets — Nels Cline and Aizuri Quartet, Alma Ensemble, William Seymour

FRIDAY
81 Productions Presents: The Space Shop Sessions Episode 1 feat. The Isaac Hadden Project
A Southwest Virginia concert lighting company has put together a lineup of shows at its own space, starting with young guitarist/singer Hadden and his band of aces.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming via bit.ly/81prodsFB. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
Greg Ward Reggae Band
Rootsy Jamaican-born sounds on tap at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, reverbnation.com/gregwardmusic
LiveStream Stage — Dave Rudolf, with Bob Schmucker
Rudolph makes folk music for adults and children.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. daverudolf1.com
SATURDAY
Alma Ensemble
This woman-centered, classical-leaning group leads a live-stream of its “Outside The Frame: A Celebration of Musical and Visual Art.”
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, almaensemble.org
Touch of Class
Hear throwback soul and funk, with pinches of hip-hop in the mix.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/cromeo2016
Eric Wayne Duo
One-half of a Roanoke-area rock and country band plays Roanoke’s newest beer house.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Charissa Morrison
Morrison brings spirited performances.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, charissamorrisonproject.com
SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY
William Seymour
Two shows from an acoustic-picking singer and songwriter.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ WilliamSeymourOfficial
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — JD Sutphin
The Low Low Chariot frontman picks and sings mini-set to promote donations for Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org, lowlowchariot.com
WEDNESDAY
Nels Cline and Aizuri Quartet
Wilco guitarist Cline joins forces with a Grammy Award-nominated ensemble to perform the world premiere of American composer Douglas J. Cuomo’s “Seven Limbs,” in a live-stream exclusively for the Moss Arts Center.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming. $10, free to Virginia Tech students; $200 pass to all spring performances. Purchase or student sign-up at tickets.artscenter.vt.edu gets link to performance (will stay online seven days after show). nelscline.com, aizuriquartet.com