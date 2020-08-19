You are the owner of this article.
Top Tickets — Oshima Brothers, Ash Devine, Ryan Trotti, Rooftop Serenade, Isaac Hadden Project
Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.

THURSDAY

Oshima Brothers

A Spot on Kirk favorite returns to town, to stream a show on its #SaveOurStages Virtual Tour. The sibling duo has a new EP, “Sunset Red.” 

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk via mandolin.com. $5, $10 Save Our Stages supporters. thespotonkirk.org, oshimabrothers.com

FRIDAY

LiveStream Concert — Ash Devine with Russell Lawson

Devine has had an interesting career, picking and singing on tour with Dr. Patch Adams (Robin Williams played him in the eponymous movie), and playing the role of Maybelle Carter in a play about southern music influencer Leslie Riddle.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/ash.devine.10, facebook.com/russelllawsonwrites

Tate Tuck Trio

Talented and versatile guitarist Jody Ensor joins strong-singing Tuck.

Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. $10. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

Marie Anderson

Anderson often performs with backing tracks, but is just as effective with just her steady guitar rhythms for accompaniment.

Details: 7 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/MarieRavenAndersonMusic

Anthony Wayne Vibe Duo

Get Americana soul vibes from a talented two.

Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, awvibe.com

Thrillbillyz

Kerry Hurley and his band of rock-solid pickers set up under the Fork tree.

Details: 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thrillbillyz.com

Absolute Queen

With The Oddfellows

There is no shortage of tribute bands, even in the pandemic.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $18. drpepperpark.com, absolutequeenrocks.com, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

Black Mountain Revival

Rocking acoustic Americana band from Roanoke returns to Christiansburg.

Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackmountainrevival.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ryan Trotti

Go to Trotti’s Facebook page to check out his summer, beer and babes anthem, “Too Much of a Good Thing.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ryantrotti.com

Five Dollar Shake

Get a wide variety of well-played rock from a clothing-coordinated quartet.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mangos Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/FDShake

SATURDAY

Super Bailazo: La Fiera de Ojinaga y Grupo Escalante

Snappy 2/4 beats and accordion melodies power this dance party at a new venue on Orange Avenue.

Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., N.E., Roanoke. $45 via https://bit.ly/tickeriBailazo. 256-3732, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, facebook.com/fieradeojinaga, facebook.com/GrupoEscalante

Pickin’ In The Park: Sideline, Wound Tight, Gate 10

Banjo man Steve Dilling, guitarist Skip Cherryholmes and bassist Jason Moore are at the center of the action for Sideline, a band that is no longer a sideline.

Details: 5 p.m. Longwood Park, Salem. Free. 375-3057, salemva.gov, gate10band.com, woundtightband.com, sidelinebg.com

Juice Presents Rooftop Serenade:

With Lynsey Grace, Brittany Foster, Ricky Hall, J.D.

Poet and DJ Juice Smith brings together a lineup of performers for a night of physically distanced sets.

Details: 7 p.m. First Street and Kirk Avenue, Roanoke. $10 suggested donation.

Hangouts on the Creek: The Isaac Hadden Project

Last time young guitarist Hadden and his act band played this gig, Keller Williams was staying there, and sat in. With or without Williams, this is good stuff.

Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Mingle at the Market: Seven Mile Ford

Hear favorite country and rock hits outdoors in Vinton.

Details: 7 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton. $6; 12-younger free.

facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, facebook.com/seven.m.ford

Elizabeth Davidson

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Davidson plays country, blues and folk.

Details: 2 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/Lizdavidsonmusic

Wilson Fairchild

Covington’s Saturday Night Concert Series features this act led by two Statler Brothers scions.

Details: 6:30 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre, Covington. $10 at the gates. facebook.com/jacksonriversportscomplex, wilsonfairchild.com

Upright Bass Fundamentals with Marshall Wilborn

Let’s face it, the doghouse bass is the coolest looking instrument. Wilborn, who has played with Johnson Mountain Boys and James King, gives a primer.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. Handmademusicschool.com

Orange Culture

Rocking young band from Salem hits at Big Lick Brewing.

Details: 7 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial

Ryan Greer

It’s a solo show from an Americana/rock singer and songwriter who has cool covers, too.

Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Old Town Fields presents the Worx

Check out a party by the Old Town Road (they should book Lil Nas X). Check the venue Facebook for coronavirus-related instructions.

Details: 6 p.m. Old Town Fields, Old Town Road, Shawsville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/OldTownFields, theworxband.com

Live Music on The Village Green: Mack Belcher

It’s a late morning/early afternoon of Americana music.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/mack.belcher.9

SUNDAY

GOTE

These country, bluesy, jammy cats make music feel good.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods

Doug & Robin

Hear classic rock covers and more from a couple that plays together and stays together.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Kinnfolk

Let this trad-Irish duo’s music inspire you to give for the hungry.

Details: 9 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, feedingswva.org

