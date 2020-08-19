Top Tickets — Oshima Brothers, Ash Devine, Ryan Trotti, Rooftop Serenade, Isaac Hadden Project

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.
THURSDAY
Oshima Brothers
A Spot on Kirk favorite returns to town, to stream a show on its #SaveOurStages Virtual Tour. The sibling duo has a new EP, “Sunset Red.”
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk via mandolin.com. $5, $10 Save Our Stages supporters. thespotonkirk.org, oshimabrothers.com
FRIDAY
LiveStream Concert — Ash Devine with Russell Lawson
Devine has had an interesting career, picking and singing on tour with Dr. Patch Adams (Robin Williams played him in the eponymous movie), and playing the role of Maybelle Carter in a play about southern music influencer Leslie Riddle.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/ash.devine.10, facebook.com/russelllawsonwrites
Tate Tuck Trio
Talented and versatile guitarist Jody Ensor joins strong-singing Tuck.
Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. $10. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
Marie Anderson
Anderson often performs with backing tracks, but is just as effective with just her steady guitar rhythms for accompaniment.
Details: 7 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/MarieRavenAndersonMusic
Anthony Wayne Vibe Duo
Get Americana soul vibes from a talented two.
Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, petedyerivercourse.com/dining, awvibe.com
Thrillbillyz
Kerry Hurley and his band of rock-solid pickers set up under the Fork tree.
Details: 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thrillbillyz.com
Absolute Queen
With The Oddfellows
There is no shortage of tribute bands, even in the pandemic.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $18. drpepperpark.com, absolutequeenrocks.com, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
Black Mountain Revival
Rocking acoustic Americana band from Roanoke returns to Christiansburg.
Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackmountainrevival.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ryan Trotti
Go to Trotti’s Facebook page to check out his summer, beer and babes anthem, “Too Much of a Good Thing.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ryantrotti.com
Five Dollar Shake
Get a wide variety of well-played rock from a clothing-coordinated quartet.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mangos Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/FDShake
SATURDAY
Super Bailazo: La Fiera de Ojinaga y Grupo Escalante
Snappy 2/4 beats and accordion melodies power this dance party at a new venue on Orange Avenue.
Details: 9 p.m. Salon Rio Nio, 3424 A Orange Ave., N.E., Roanoke. $45 via https://bit.ly/tickeriBailazo. 256-3732, facebook.com/SalonRioNilo, facebook.com/fieradeojinaga, facebook.com/GrupoEscalante
Pickin’ In The Park: Sideline, Wound Tight, Gate 10
Banjo man Steve Dilling, guitarist Skip Cherryholmes and bassist Jason Moore are at the center of the action for Sideline, a band that is no longer a sideline.
Details: 5 p.m. Longwood Park, Salem. Free. 375-3057, salemva.gov, gate10band.com, woundtightband.com, sidelinebg.com
Juice Presents Rooftop Serenade:
With Lynsey Grace, Brittany Foster, Ricky Hall, J.D.
Poet and DJ Juice Smith brings together a lineup of performers for a night of physically distanced sets.
Details: 7 p.m. First Street and Kirk Avenue, Roanoke. $10 suggested donation.
Hangouts on the Creek: The Isaac Hadden Project
Last time young guitarist Hadden and his act band played this gig, Keller Williams was staying there, and sat in. With or without Williams, this is good stuff.
Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Mingle at the Market: Seven Mile Ford
Hear favorite country and rock hits outdoors in Vinton.
Details: 7 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton. $6; 12-younger free.
Elizabeth Davidson
Singer and multi-instrumentalist Davidson plays country, blues and folk.
Details: 2 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/Lizdavidsonmusic
Wilson Fairchild
Covington’s Saturday Night Concert Series features this act led by two Statler Brothers scions.
Details: 6:30 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre, Covington. $10 at the gates. facebook.com/jacksonriversportscomplex, wilsonfairchild.com
Upright Bass Fundamentals with Marshall Wilborn
Let’s face it, the doghouse bass is the coolest looking instrument. Wilborn, who has played with Johnson Mountain Boys and James King, gives a primer.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. Handmademusicschool.com
Orange Culture
Rocking young band from Salem hits at Big Lick Brewing.
Details: 7 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial
Ryan Greer
It’s a solo show from an Americana/rock singer and songwriter who has cool covers, too.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Old Town Fields presents the Worx
Check out a party by the Old Town Road (they should book Lil Nas X). Check the venue Facebook for coronavirus-related instructions.
Details: 6 p.m. Old Town Fields, Old Town Road, Shawsville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/OldTownFields, theworxband.com
Live Music on The Village Green: Mack Belcher
It’s a late morning/early afternoon of Americana music.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/mack.belcher.9
SUNDAY
GOTE
These country, bluesy, jammy cats make music feel good.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods
Doug & Robin
Hear classic rock covers and more from a couple that plays together and stays together.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Kinnfolk
Let this trad-Irish duo’s music inspire you to give for the hungry.
Details: 9 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, feedingswva.org
