Top Tickets — Pat Travers Band, Brittany Sparks, McFadden & Friends
Pat Travers_Rockin House Party_Band Only

Pat Travers Band

 Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.

THURSDAY

Melissa Mcsherry

A singing pianist plays originals, top 40 numbers, and tonight, Christmas songs.

Details: 6 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. Free. 767-6447, facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, elephantwalkroanoke.com, melissamcsherry.com

Happy Hour Thursdays with Travis Reigh

Hear country and rock music from this act.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, travisreigh.com

FRIDAY

Roots2Rock at The Spot on Kirk: Brittany Sparks

Sparks, a powerful singer backed by Catherine Backus on guitar, does a streaming show produced by a solid outfit.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/RootstoRock. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/brittanysparksmusic, roots2rock.com

McFadden & Friends

Blues, jazz, soul — much of it with good harmonica playing from Roscoe McFadden.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Singer Songwriter Series: Jared Stout

Talented and hard-working Stout has a strong voice and original tunes.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, thejaredstoutband.com

LiveStream Event — Root 2 Music, Larry Sakayama

Get country blues, Celtic roots and more from the Root 2 Music duo.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. root2music.com, blackwaterriverguitars.com

William Seymour

Hear Seymour’s bluesy-soul single, “Walk Out On Me,” at bit.ly/WillSeymourWalkSpoti.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

SATURDAY

The Pat Travers Band Rockin’ House Party

Classic rock and blues man Travers has been around forever. His trio includes bassist Dave Pastorius, nephew of the late great Jaco Pastorius. The band is taking requests online, in a streaming show that will benefit organizations including The Spot on Kirk.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming show. $50, $30, $20, $15 purchase via rockinhouseparty.com/SpotOnKirk gets link to show. thespotonkirk.org, pattravers.com

Johnny Lex

Expect covers of Jack White, Ryan Adams, Bob Dylan, John Moreland and the like from guitarist and singer Lex.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/johnnylexproductions

Tin Can Locomotive

Good musical times are the rule with this band of picking friends.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/tincanlocomotive

East Bound and Down

Doug Settles’ newest band includes his wife, singer Robin, and drummer Bim Gardiner.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com

Gift Local Holiday Market: Marc Baskind

Get some physically distanced shopping done while Baskind, a good guitarist, plays.

Details: 9 a.m. (10 a.m. music) Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, marcbaskind.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — Ash Devine

Rootsy musician Devine plays the latest mini-concert to help the hungry.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, ashdevine.net

