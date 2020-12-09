Top Tickets — Pat Travers Band, McFadden & Friends, Jared Stout

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.
THURSDAY
Melissa Mcsherry
A singing pianist plays originals, top 40 numbers, and tonight, Christmas songs.
Details: 6 p.m. Elephant Walk Lounge at Holiday Inn Tanglewood. Free. 767-6447, facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, elephantwalkroanoke.com, melissamcsherry.com
Happy Hour Thursdays with Travis Reigh
Hear country and rock music from this act.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, travisreigh.com
FRIDAY
Roots2Rock at The Spot on Kirk: Brittany Sparks
Sparks, a powerful singer backed by Catherine Backus on guitar, does a streaming show produced by a solid outfit.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/RootstoRock. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/brittanysparksmusic, roots2rock.com
McFadden & Friends
Blues, jazz, soul — much of it with good harmonica playing from Roscoe McFadden.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Singer Songwriter Series: Jared Stout
Talented and hard-working Stout has a strong voice and original tunes.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, thejaredstoutband.com
LiveStream Event — Root 2 Music, Larry Sakayama
Get country blues, Celtic roots and more from the Root 2 Music duo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. root2music.com, blackwaterriverguitars.com
William Seymour
Hear Seymour’s bluesy-soul single, “Walk Out On Me,” at bit.ly/WillSeymourWalkSpoti.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
SATURDAY
The Pat Travers Band Rockin’ House Party
Classic rock and blues man Travers has been around forever. His trio includes bassist Dave Pastorius, nephew of the late great Jaco Pastorius. The band is taking requests online, in a streaming show that will benefit organizations including The Spot on Kirk.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming show. $50, $30, $20, $15 purchase via rockinhouseparty.com/SpotOnKirk gets link to show. thespotonkirk.org, pattravers.com
Johnny Lex
Expect covers of Jack White, Ryan Adams, Bob Dylan, John Moreland and the like from guitarist and singer Lex.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/johnnylexproductions
Tin Can Locomotive
Good musical times are the rule with this band of picking friends.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
East Bound and Down
Doug Settles’ newest band includes his wife, singer Robin, and drummer Bim Gardiner.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
Gift Local Holiday Market: Marc Baskind
Get some physically distanced shopping done while Baskind, a good guitarist, plays.
Details: 9 a.m. (10 a.m. music) Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, marcbaskind.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — Ash Devine
Rootsy musician Devine plays the latest mini-concert to help the hungry.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, ashdevine.net
