Top Tickets — Rebekah Todd, Floyd Radio Show, Lengthwise, Clifton Joseph Guidry III, Amici Musicorum

THURSDAY
Singer Songwriter Series: Rebekah Todd
Todd, with her band, The Odyssey, is a past winner of FloydFest’s fan-voted On The Rise Contest. Solo, Todd is equally gifted and compelling, able to sing her life and draw listeners in while doing it.
Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/RebekahToddMusic
Harvest Series: Zach Wiley & Daniel McBroom
Two young Roanoke Valley performers have compelling voices and songs.
Details: 5:30 p.m. bloom | restaurant & wine bar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3891, bloomrke.com, zachwileymusic.com, reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom
Ash Devine
Folk singer, songwriter and performer Devine’s resume includes work with movie-famous doctor/clown Patch Adams.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, ashdevine.net
FRIDAY
Roots2Rock with Seph Custer
Catch live-streaming folk rock from The Spot.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke, via facebook.com/RootstoRock and bit.ly/Roots2RockSephCuster. Donation-based. thespotonkirk.org, sephcustermusic.com
Lily Comer
West Virginia native Comer has an absolutely gorgeous country singing voice.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, lilycomer.com
Jared Stout Band
Stout and his mates are among the hardest-working pickers around.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thejaredstoutband.com
The Oddfellows
Singer/guitarist Tyler Parrish leads this pop/rock covers act.
Details: 7 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
Mad Iguanas
This jamband at Fork in the Market? We predict shenanigans.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, themadiguanas.com
LiveStream Concert—Jim Lord with Laura Pole
Lord’s bio shows that he has played with such greats as Burt Jansch and Richie Havens.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Jimlord.com, trifolkal.com
Cliff Beach — CANCELED
The valley’s king of “contrary” music plays near SML.
Details: The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, cliffbeach.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ryan Trotti
Trotti is a neo-country guy who adds some rap, and calls himself “Christian first.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ryantrotti.com
SATURDAY
The Floyd Radio Show: Albanie Falleta Band, Five Mile Mountain Road, Aaron Olwell
Australian transplants Andrew Small & Ashlee Watkins host this version of the internet radio show, which now streams on video, as well. Bluegrass, old-time, Cajun and Irish music will ring out over your devices.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com/radio-show
The Ambassador
Pop/reggae man Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis takes the stage at Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door. theambassadormusic.com
The Poet Must Die
Check out Forrest Baldwin’s latest project, a spooky rock thing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, youtube.com/user/ForrestBaldwinMusic
The Jerry Wimmer Trio
The Worx frontman Wimmer leads his own project at a Salem show.
Details: 9 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, 928 S. Colorado St., Salem. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, jerrywimmertrio.com
Hangouts by the Creek: Black Mountain Revival
Check out a bicycle-centric gravel ride, and listen to rocking acoustic Americana.
Details: 2 p.m. (music at 6 p.m.) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, blackmountainrevival.com
Knot-A-Chili Festival, feat. Sean Elliott, Jr.
A throwback outlaw-style country performer presides over this socially distanced event by SML.
Details: 8 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. $100 per 10-person pod. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/bedfordcountyoutlaw
Off the Cuff
Two seasoned Roanoke music pros, Rick Slone and Monty King, pick and sing.
Details: 8 p.m. The Fillin’ Station Sports Bar & Grill, 2217 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. 362-2185, bit.ly/RickSloneFB
SUNDAY
Lengthwise
Bassist Jake Dempsey might be the king of the Roanoke jamband tribute acts. After spearheading the highly successful Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Reckoning, he has now put together this one, which fetes Phish. Dig a fractally matinee.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/LengthwisePhishtribFB
MONDAY
Clifton Joseph Guidry III
Bassoon envelope-pusher Guidry’s solo performance, “Burn the Box,” is a pre-recorded stream, followed by a live Q&A. Hear their compositions “2:19,” “How to Breathe While Dying” and the world premiere of a new work, along with compositions from Jessie Cox, Olivia Shortt and Edgar Guzman. All are centered on Guidry’s tenets: radical self-love, compassion, laughter and the importance of amplifying Black and Indigenous art-makers and noise-makers. Heads-up: Mature language. Check out the Brooklyn, New York, performer’s latest music “Darkness Is a Myth,” at guidrybassoon.bandcamp.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Virginia Tech. Free, registration required via bit.ly/GuidryBurntheBoxtix. Performingarts.vt.edu, guidrybassoon.com
TUESDAY
Listen Now. Gather Later: Amici Musicorum
Read more about this project, a tribute to the late Rodney Overstreet, of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, at bit.ly/AmiciMusicorumArtsnExtras.
Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10% discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kat Mills
Hear a stalwart Blacksburg folkie while you figure out how much to give to folks in need.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, katmills.com
WEDNESDAY
$3 Shake
Think Five Dollar Shake minus two.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/FDShake
Forry & Arnett
Midweek acoustic Americana with fine harmonies and strong guitar work.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/forryarnettduo
Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.
