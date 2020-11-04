 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Rebekah Todd, Floyd Radio Show, Lengthwise, Clifton Joseph Guidry III, Amici Musicorum
0 comments

Top Tickets — Rebekah Todd, Floyd Radio Show, Lengthwise, Clifton Joseph Guidry III, Amici Musicorum

{{featured_button_text}}

Event Update

Cliff Beach's show on Friday at The Dam Grill, Huddleston, was canceled after Thursday's Extra Vibe section went to press.

THURSDAY

Singer Songwriter Series: Rebekah Todd

Todd, with her band, The Odyssey, is a past winner of FloydFest’s fan-voted On The Rise Contest. Solo, Todd is equally gifted and compelling, able to sing her life and draw listeners in while doing it.

Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/RebekahToddMusic

Harvest Series: Zach Wiley & Daniel McBroom

Two young Roanoke Valley performers have compelling voices and songs.

Details: 5:30 p.m. bloom | restaurant & wine bar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3891, bloomrke.com, zachwileymusic.com, reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom

Ash Devine

Folk singer, songwriter and performer Devine’s resume includes work with movie-famous doctor/clown Patch Adams.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, ashdevine.net

FRIDAY

Roots2Rock with Seph Custer

Catch live-streaming folk rock from The Spot.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke, via facebook.com/RootstoRock and bit.ly/Roots2RockSephCuster. Donation-based. thespotonkirk.org, sephcustermusic.com

Lily Comer

West Virginia native Comer has an absolutely gorgeous country singing voice.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, lilycomer.com

Jared Stout Band

Stout and his mates are among the hardest-working pickers around.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thejaredstoutband.com

The Oddfellows

Singer/guitarist Tyler Parrish leads this pop/rock covers act.

Details: 7 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

Mad Iguanas

This jamband at Fork in the Market? We predict shenanigans.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, themadiguanas.com

LiveStream Concert—Jim Lord with Laura Pole

Lord’s bio shows that he has played with such greats as Burt Jansch and Richie Havens.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Jimlord.com, trifolkal.com

Cliff Beach — CANCELED

The valley’s king of “contrary” music plays near SML.

Details: The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, cliffbeach.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ryan Trotti

Trotti is a neo-country guy who adds some rap, and calls himself “Christian first.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ryantrotti.com

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show: Albanie Falleta Band, Five Mile Mountain Road, Aaron Olwell

Australian transplants Andrew Small & Ashlee Watkins host this version of the internet radio show, which now streams on video, as well. Bluegrass, old-time, Cajun and Irish music will ring out over your devices.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com/radio-show

The Ambassador

Pop/reggae man Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis takes the stage at Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door. theambassadormusic.com

The Poet Must Die

Check out Forrest Baldwin’s latest project, a spooky rock thing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, youtube.com/user/ForrestBaldwinMusic

The Jerry Wimmer Trio

The Worx frontman Wimmer leads his own project at a Salem show.

Details: 9 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, 928 S. Colorado St., Salem. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, jerrywimmertrio.com

Hangouts by the Creek: Black Mountain Revival

Check out a bicycle-centric gravel ride, and listen to rocking acoustic Americana.

Details: 2 p.m. (music at 6 p.m.) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, blackmountainrevival.com

Knot-A-Chili Festival, feat. Sean Elliott, Jr.

A throwback outlaw-style country performer presides over this socially distanced event by SML.

Details: 8 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. $100 per 10-person pod. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/bedfordcountyoutlaw

Off the Cuff

Two seasoned Roanoke music pros, Rick Slone and Monty King, pick and sing.

Details: 8 p.m. The Fillin’ Station Sports Bar & Grill, 2217 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. 362-2185, bit.ly/RickSloneFB

SUNDAY

Lengthwise

Bassist Jake Dempsey might be the king of the Roanoke jamband tribute acts. After spearheading the highly successful Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Reckoning, he has now put together this one, which fetes Phish. Dig a fractally matinee.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/LengthwisePhishtribFB

MONDAY

Clifton Joseph Guidry III

Bassoon envelope-pusher Guidry’s solo performance, “Burn the Box,” is a pre-recorded stream, followed by a live Q&A. Hear their compositions “2:19,” “How to Breathe While Dying” and the world premiere of a new work, along with compositions from Jessie Cox, Olivia Shortt and Edgar Guzman. All are centered on Guidry’s tenets: radical self-love, compassion, laughter and the importance of amplifying Black and Indigenous art-makers and noise-makers. Heads-up: Mature language. Check out the Brooklyn, New York, performer’s latest music “Darkness Is a Myth,” at guidrybassoon.bandcamp.com.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Virginia Tech. Free, registration required via bit.ly/GuidryBurntheBoxtix. Performingarts.vt.edu, guidrybassoon.com

TUESDAY

Listen Now. Gather Later: Amici Musicorum

Read more about this project, a tribute to the late Rodney Overstreet, of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, at bit.ly/AmiciMusicorumArtsnExtras.

Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10% discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kat Mills

Hear a stalwart Blacksburg folkie while you figure out how much to give to folks in need.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, katmills.com

WEDNESDAY

$3 Shake

Think Five Dollar Shake minus two.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/FDShake

Forry & Arnett

Midweek acoustic Americana with fine harmonies and strong guitar work.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/forryarnettduo

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Halloween events roundup
Entertainment

Halloween events roundup

Check out our Halloween events calendar to plan your holiday weekend. Before heading out, be sure to call ahead or check event websites for social distancing guidelines and other details.

+2
Review: A rom-com gone wrong in Netflix's ‘Holidate’
Entertainment

Review: A rom-com gone wrong in Netflix's ‘Holidate’

If it didn’t actually exist, “Holidate” would sound like one of those fake movies within a movie. A couple of attractive singles decide on a low-stakes, no-commitment arrangement to be each other’s dates on holidays? It’s a perfect rom-com concept in that it’s equal parts ridiculous and shamefully appealing. Slot in some very pretty people (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey), a drunken aunt (Kristen Chenoweth) some bawdy dialogue and a picturesque and unbelievably warm Chicago where it’s possible to wear spaghetti straps at Easter and it practically makes itself. Unfortunately, like so many that have come before, it’s pretty terrible too (and that’s taking into account the rom-com curve).

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Election Day Freebies 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert