 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Redd Volkaert, Taj Mahal, Bumper Jacksons
0 comments

Top Tickets — Redd Volkaert, Taj Mahal, Bumper Jacksons

{{featured_button_text}}

With more restrictive COVID-19 guidelines in Virginia in effect starting this week, some venues have canceled live music, while some are adapting in other ways and others haven't decided. We suggest calling ahead before going out.

THURSDAY

Singer Songwriter Series: Matt Holloman

Hear acoustic, Americana, picking and singing from a Virginia Beach guy.

Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, mattholloman.com

Harvest Series: Ryan Greer Band & Jason Long

Greer’s act rocks Americana covers and originals.

Details: 5:30 p.m. bloom restaurant & wine bar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3891, bloomrke.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

FRIDAY

Jesse Ray Carter

Carter picks and sings honky-tonk and blues, with wife Katie rocking the drumset.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic

LiveStream Concert — 4 Random Notes, with The Entwined

The headliner brings folk music and what it calls “hot takes” on current events.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/sournote.dad, facebook.com/theentwined

SATURDAY

Redd Volkaert

A small audience can catch one of country music’s hottest pickers, recently transplanted to Galax. Read more about Volkaert at bit.ly/volkaertroanoketimes.

Details: 8 p.m. Live and streaming from The Floyd Country Store, Floyd, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20 via floydcountrystore.com. 745-4563, reddvolkaert.com

Music Road Trio

This band’s funk and reggae-style music feels great, even pared down.

Details: 1 p.m Parkway Brewing Co. Free. musicroadco.com

Rhonda Funk

Check out a Nashville, Tennessee-based Americana act with original songs.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, rhondafunkmusic.com

Forry & Arnett

These two Franklin County picking buddies can often be found working together.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/forryarnettduo

Against The Fence

Hear classic rock, southern rock and country from this outfit.

Details: 8 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, Salem. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, facebook.com/againstthefenceband

SUNDAY

Andrew Winn and Friends

Agents of Good Roots frontman Winn has a plethora of quality original songs.

Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley front stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com

j.nail

A traveling folkie hits Salem.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. twitter.com/nailtravels

TUESDAY

Taj Mahal from UC Berkeley

Blues great Mahal has teamed up with the National Independent Venue Association for this streaming show, to help support independent venues like The Spot on Kirk and build revenue for the association’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Details: 9 p.m. $20, $150 virtual meet-and-greet via thespotonkirk.org (purchase gets link). tajblues.com

Listen Now, Gather Later: Bumper Jacksons Duo

A Virginia-based Americana/folk act wraps up this virtual series from Jefferson Center. The entire series is available through year’s end.

Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10% discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. jeffcenter.org, bumperjacksons.com

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Robert Trent

Thanksgiving is coming up, and the hungry need our help. Radford University classical guitar guru Trent plucks while you donate.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, roberttrentguitarist.com

WEDNESDAY

JoJo Stockton’s Unplugged: Daniel “Mojo” Parker

Hear a good batch of blues from a Staunton man.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/Mojoparker

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out these amazing replicas of landmarks made out of matchsticks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert