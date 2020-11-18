Top Tickets — Redd Volkaert, Taj Mahal, Bumper Jacksons

With more restrictive COVID-19 guidelines in Virginia in effect starting this week, some venues have canceled live music, while some are adapting in other ways and others haven't decided. We suggest calling ahead before going out.
THURSDAY
Singer Songwriter Series: Matt Holloman
Hear acoustic, Americana, picking and singing from a Virginia Beach guy.
Details: 6 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, mattholloman.com
Harvest Series: Ryan Greer Band & Jason Long
Greer’s act rocks Americana covers and originals.
Details: 5:30 p.m. bloom restaurant & wine bar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3891, bloomrke.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
FRIDAY
Jesse Ray Carter
Carter picks and sings honky-tonk and blues, with wife Katie rocking the drumset.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
LiveStream Concert — 4 Random Notes, with The Entwined
The headliner brings folk music and what it calls “hot takes” on current events.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/sournote.dad, facebook.com/theentwined
SATURDAY
Redd Volkaert
A small audience can catch one of country music’s hottest pickers, recently transplanted to Galax. Read more about Volkaert at bit.ly/volkaertroanoketimes.
Details: 8 p.m. Live and streaming from The Floyd Country Store, Floyd, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20 via floydcountrystore.com. 745-4563, reddvolkaert.com
Music Road Trio
This band’s funk and reggae-style music feels great, even pared down.
Details: 1 p.m Parkway Brewing Co. Free. musicroadco.com
Rhonda Funk
Check out a Nashville, Tennessee-based Americana act with original songs.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, rhondafunkmusic.com
Forry & Arnett
These two Franklin County picking buddies can often be found working together.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
Against The Fence
Hear classic rock, southern rock and country from this outfit.
Details: 8 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, Salem. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, facebook.com/againstthefenceband
SUNDAY
Andrew Winn and Friends
Agents of Good Roots frontman Winn has a plethora of quality original songs.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley front stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
j.nail
A traveling folkie hits Salem.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. twitter.com/nailtravels
TUESDAY
Taj Mahal from UC Berkeley
Blues great Mahal has teamed up with the National Independent Venue Association for this streaming show, to help support independent venues like The Spot on Kirk and build revenue for the association’s Emergency Relief Fund.
Details: 9 p.m. $20, $150 virtual meet-and-greet via thespotonkirk.org (purchase gets link). tajblues.com
Listen Now, Gather Later: Bumper Jacksons Duo
A Virginia-based Americana/folk act wraps up this virtual series from Jefferson Center. The entire series is available through year’s end.
Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10% discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. jeffcenter.org, bumperjacksons.com
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Robert Trent
Thanksgiving is coming up, and the hungry need our help. Radford University classical guitar guru Trent plucks while you donate.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, roberttrentguitarist.com
WEDNESDAY
JoJo Stockton’s Unplugged: Daniel “Mojo” Parker
Hear a good batch of blues from a Staunton man.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/Mojoparker
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!