Top Tickets — Rene Marie, Mark O'Connor, Allman Betts Band, 5 Points fall fest at Wasena

J. Stephens

North Carolina-based folk/rocker Stephens has at least an album’s worth of originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jstephenssongs.com

Andy Bishop & Mike McSherry

An acoustic duo does its thing at the Old Whitmore Avenue draft house.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Fall Fling Gift & Garden Market: Charissa Morrison Project

Morrison belts out some folk and rock while you check out fresh buys.

Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, charissamorrisonproject.com

SUNDAY

JDRF Greater Blue Ridge Concert 4 A Cure

With Kyle Forry & Justin Arnett, McFadden & Friends, Corey Hunley with Matt Powell, host/EM Jessica Jewell