 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Rene Marie, Mark O'Connor, Allman Betts Band, 5 Points fall fest at Wasena
0 comments

Top Tickets — Rene Marie, Mark O'Connor, Allman Betts Band, 5 Points fall fest at Wasena

{{featured_button_text}}

THURSDAY

Listen Now. Gather Later: Rene Marie

Jazz singer Marie, a former Roanoker, has played Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall stage many times over the years, but this time out, her concert is virtual. The show dropped online Tuesday and will remain available to those who purchase it. Read more at bit.ly/JeffCenterVirtualRT

Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10-percent discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org, renemarie.com

Singer Songwriter Series: William Seymour

Recent Roanoke transplant Seymour, from Greeneville, North Carolina, has a strong mix of original songs.

Details: 3 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/williamseymourmusic

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Mark O’Connor workshop and concert

Check out one of the planet’s most talented and accomplished violinists (and fiddlers).

Details: 2 p.m. Thursday. Free via artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/oconnor-fiddle-workshop.html. 7:30 p.m. Friday (with Maggie O’Connor). Streaming from Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $10; free to Virginia Tech students (registration required) via artscenter.vt.edu. markoconnor.com

Tre’ Smith

Hampton Roads-based Smith picks and sings a variety of covers.

Details: 6 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. Free. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com. 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TreSmithMusic

FRIDAY

KISS America

With Hardrive Crew

This tribute band has a Roanoke Valley connection — country singer Adam Rutledge plays as Ace Frehley.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22 advance, $25 day of show (plus fee); 12-younger free. tickets.drpepperpark.com, kissamericaband.com

Lazy Man Dub Band

Roanoke-based reggae act opened last Saturday for Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 at the door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, lazymandubband.com

The Thrillbillyz

Rock covers and originals from singer Kerry Hurley and crew.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thrillbillyz.com

LiveStream Concert — Steve Smith, with Jimmie Landry

Chicago blues head Smith headlines, with pianist Landry channeling Louisiana vibes.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. stevesmithandthemeteors.com, facebook.com/jimmie.landry

The Ryan Greer Band

Greer and his mates crank out some Americana rock, including originals.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

Sonic Camel

Blacksburg rock classics cover band has been at it for a few years.

Details: 5 p.m. McClains at First and Main. $5; 21-older. facebook.com/SonicCamel

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

5 Points Fall Foliage Fest: Larry Keel Experience with Travis Book & Andy Falco (Friday), John Kadlecik, Consider The Source with DownTown Abby & The Echoes (Saturday)

Keel and his band are prog-grass firestarters. Infamous Stringdusters members Book and Falco open for them. Kadlecik has logged miles channeling Jerry Garcia guitar vibes. Consider The Source is an intense, prog-rock outfit with occasional raga inclinations. DownTown Abby & The Echoes won the 2019 FloydFest On the Rise contest. Long story short: A variety of strong music at Wasena Park.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Noon (Kadlecik) and 7:30 p.m. (CtS, Abby) Saturday. Wasena Park, Roanoke. Friday general admission $100 four-person pod, $60 GA two-person pod, $30 GA single-person, VIP $200 for six, $174 for four, $100 for two. Saturday Kadlicek show general admission $80, $50, $30, $15; VIP $125, $100, $50. Saturday night show GA $100, $75, $50, $25; VIP $150, $125, $70. 5pointsmusic.com, larrykeel.com, johnkmusic.net, considerthesourcemusic.com, downtownabbyband.com

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival: Jake & Jess (Friday), Carriage Road Band (Saturday)

Celebrate autumn and listen to live music.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $5 Friday, free Saturday with festival admission. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com

Shelby Lee Lowe

Lowe, a popular performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, returns for the weekend.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com

SATURDAY

The Allman Betts Band

With The Georgia Thunderbolts

Southern rock and jam scions lead the headliner, a blues-rock machine. The opener is clearly influenced by the same music.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49 pit, $25 general admission, $99 Skybox. Allmanbettsband.com, georgiathunderbolts.com

Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life

Get the feel for Keith Alessi’s one-man show at bit.ly/TomatoesBanjosYT.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, facebook.com/floydcountrystore. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, keithalessi.com

Mad Iguanas

One of the valley’s hardest working bands has the talent to match.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door. Themadiguanas.com

Comedy Night on the Next Level: Scott Angrave, Eric Hunter, Mark Merchant

This stand-up triple-bill includes a ventriloquist, Merchant.

Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, second floor. $20 via bit.ly/sidewindersComedytix. erichunter.webs.com, markmerchant.com

War Chile

It’s an original and classic rock soiree from a powerful band.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/warchileFB

Becki & The Boom Booms

Hear blues, jazz and rock classics from some real pros.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Hangouts on the Creek: Solacoustix

Hear a mess of soul, blues and funk from accomplished players.

Details: 2 p.m. (7 p.m. music) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, bit.ly/solacoustix

Live Music on the Village Green: Jake Retting

A Floyd-based picker does an Americana music show.

Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/velvetspringmusic

J. Stephens

North Carolina-based folk/rocker Stephens has at least an album’s worth of originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jstephenssongs.com

Andy Bishop & Mike McSherry

An acoustic duo does its thing at the Old Whitmore Avenue draft house.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Fall Fling Gift & Garden Market: Charissa Morrison Project

Morrison belts out some folk and rock while you check out fresh buys.

Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, charissamorrisonproject.com

SUNDAY

JDRF Greater Blue Ridge Concert 4 A Cure

With Kyle Forry & Justin Arnett, McFadden & Friends, Corey Hunley with Matt Powell, host/EM Jessica Jewell

JDRF has had to switch to virtual events in the virus era. Fundraising these days is not as easy for a group that is looking to end Type 1 diabetes, but the mission is no less worthy.

Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Donation-based at www2.jdrf.org/goto/jdrfgbrconcert4acure

Dog Bowl Market: William Seymour

Seymour bookends his Thursday show with this salvage shoppers’ special.

Details: 11 a.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage

TUESDAY

Listen Now. Gather Later: Alan Weinstein and Hsiang Tu

Cellist Weinstein (Kandinsky Trio) and pianist Hsiang, both Virginia Tech faculty members, combine for this show.

Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10-percent discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org, twitter.com/alanweinstei, hsiangjohntu.com

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with Clinton Collins

This series has raised more than $4,000 — enough for about 25,000 meals, according to organizer Bob Schmucker.

Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/ClintonCollinsMusic1

WEDNESDAY

Small Town Royals

Hear acoustic blues, folk and more from a Salem duo.

Details: 2:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/smalltownroyals6

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Streaming service Quibi to end after six months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert