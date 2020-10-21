Top Tickets — Rene Marie, Mark O'Connor, Allman Betts Band, 5 Points fall fest at Wasena

THURSDAY
Listen Now. Gather Later: Rene Marie
Jazz singer Marie, a former Roanoker, has played Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall stage many times over the years, but this time out, her concert is virtual. The show dropped online Tuesday and will remain available to those who purchase it. Read more at bit.ly/JeffCenterVirtualRT.
Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10-percent discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org, renemarie.com
Singer Songwriter Series: William Seymour
Recent Roanoke transplant Seymour, from Greeneville, North Carolina, has a strong mix of original songs.
Details: 3 p.m. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 492-5005, facebook.com/threenotchdroa, facebook.com/williamseymourmusic
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Mark O’Connor workshop and concert
Check out one of the planet’s most talented and accomplished violinists (and fiddlers).
Details: 2 p.m. Thursday. Free via artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/oconnor-fiddle-workshop.html. 7:30 p.m. Friday (with Maggie O’Connor). Streaming from Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $10; free to Virginia Tech students (registration required) via artscenter.vt.edu. markoconnor.com
Tre’ Smith
Hampton Roads-based Smith picks and sings a variety of covers.
Details: 6 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. Free. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com. 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TreSmithMusic
FRIDAY
KISS America
With Hardrive Crew
This tribute band has a Roanoke Valley connection — country singer Adam Rutledge plays as Ace Frehley.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22 advance, $25 day of show (plus fee); 12-younger free. tickets.drpepperpark.com, kissamericaband.com
Lazy Man Dub Band
Roanoke-based reggae act opened last Saturday for Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5 at the door. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, lazymandubband.com
The Thrillbillyz
Rock covers and originals from singer Kerry Hurley and crew.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thrillbillyz.com
LiveStream Concert — Steve Smith, with Jimmie Landry
Chicago blues head Smith headlines, with pianist Landry channeling Louisiana vibes.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. stevesmithandthemeteors.com, facebook.com/jimmie.landry
The Ryan Greer Band
Greer and his mates crank out some Americana rock, including originals.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
Sonic Camel
Blacksburg rock classics cover band has been at it for a few years.
Details: 5 p.m. McClains at First and Main. $5; 21-older. facebook.com/SonicCamel
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
5 Points Fall Foliage Fest: Larry Keel Experience with Travis Book & Andy Falco (Friday), John Kadlecik, Consider The Source with DownTown Abby & The Echoes (Saturday)
Keel and his band are prog-grass firestarters. Infamous Stringdusters members Book and Falco open for them. Kadlecik has logged miles channeling Jerry Garcia guitar vibes. Consider The Source is an intense, prog-rock outfit with occasional raga inclinations. DownTown Abby & The Echoes won the 2019 FloydFest On the Rise contest. Long story short: A variety of strong music at Wasena Park.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Noon (Kadlecik) and 7:30 p.m. (CtS, Abby) Saturday. Wasena Park, Roanoke. Friday general admission $100 four-person pod, $60 GA two-person pod, $30 GA single-person, VIP $200 for six, $174 for four, $100 for two. Saturday Kadlicek show general admission $80, $50, $30, $15; VIP $125, $100, $50. Saturday night show GA $100, $75, $50, $25; VIP $150, $125, $70. 5pointsmusic.com, larrykeel.com, johnkmusic.net, considerthesourcemusic.com, downtownabbyband.com
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival: Jake & Jess (Friday), Carriage Road Band (Saturday)
Celebrate autumn and listen to live music.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $5 Friday, free Saturday with festival admission. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com
Shelby Lee Lowe
Lowe, a popular performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, returns for the weekend.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com
SATURDAY
The Allman Betts Band
With The Georgia Thunderbolts
Southern rock and jam scions lead the headliner, a blues-rock machine. The opener is clearly influenced by the same music.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49 pit, $25 general admission, $99 Skybox. Allmanbettsband.com, georgiathunderbolts.com
Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life
Get the feel for Keith Alessi’s one-man show at bit.ly/TomatoesBanjosYT.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, facebook.com/floydcountrystore. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, keithalessi.com
Mad Iguanas
One of the valley’s hardest working bands has the talent to match.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5 door. Themadiguanas.com
Comedy Night on the Next Level: Scott Angrave, Eric Hunter, Mark Merchant
This stand-up triple-bill includes a ventriloquist, Merchant.
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, second floor. $20 via bit.ly/sidewindersComedytix. erichunter.webs.com, markmerchant.com
War Chile
It’s an original and classic rock soiree from a powerful band.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/warchileFB
Becki & The Boom Booms
Hear blues, jazz and rock classics from some real pros.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Hangouts on the Creek: Solacoustix
Hear a mess of soul, blues and funk from accomplished players.
Details: 2 p.m. (7 p.m. music) Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
Live Music on the Village Green: Jake Retting
A Floyd-based picker does an Americana music show.
Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/velvetspringmusic
J. Stephens
North Carolina-based folk/rocker Stephens has at least an album’s worth of originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jstephenssongs.com
Andy Bishop & Mike McSherry
An acoustic duo does its thing at the Old Whitmore Avenue draft house.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Fall Fling Gift & Garden Market: Charissa Morrison Project
Morrison belts out some folk and rock while you check out fresh buys.
Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, charissamorrisonproject.com
SUNDAY
JDRF Greater Blue Ridge Concert 4 A Cure
With Kyle Forry & Justin Arnett, McFadden & Friends, Corey Hunley with Matt Powell, host/EM Jessica Jewell
JDRF has had to switch to virtual events in the virus era. Fundraising these days is not as easy for a group that is looking to end Type 1 diabetes, but the mission is no less worthy.
Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Donation-based at www2.jdrf.org/goto/jdrfgbrconcert4acure
Dog Bowl Market: William Seymour
Seymour bookends his Thursday show with this salvage shoppers’ special.
Details: 11 a.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage
TUESDAY
Listen Now. Gather Later: Alan Weinstein and Hsiang Tu
Cellist Weinstein (Kandinsky Trio) and pianist Hsiang, both Virginia Tech faculty members, combine for this show.
Details: On-demand streaming from Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $10; $54 six-show series; donors and previous season subscribers receive 10-percent discount per individual show; some donors will get 15% off. Jeffcenter.org, twitter.com/alanweinstei, hsiangjohntu.com
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia with Clinton Collins
This series has raised more than $4,000 — enough for about 25,000 meals, according to organizer Bob Schmucker.
Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/ClintonCollinsMusic1
WEDNESDAY
Small Town Royals
Hear acoustic blues, folk and more from a Salem duo.
Details: 2:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/smalltownroyals6
