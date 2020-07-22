Top Tickets — Sara Evans, The Wildmans CD release show with Dori Freeman, Lot Rock feat. Crobar Cane

THURSDAY
Calfee Park Beach Bash featuring The Castaways
The apparent final survivor of the Appalachian League, the Pulaski Yankees, don’t have a baseball season, so they’re hosting movies and parties, including this beach music night.
Details: 6 p.m. Calfee Park, Pulaski. $5; free to 6-younger. milb.com/pulaski, castawaysband.com
Hoppie Vaughan
Blues and soul guitarist and singer Vaughan will be doing his mix of originals and classic covers every other Thursday.
Details: 6 p.m. The Green Goat, 802 Wiley Drive, S.W., Roanoke. Free. 904-6091, facebook.com/thegreengoatrestaurant, hoppievaughan.com
FRIDAY
Harvester Outdoors: Sara Evans
Country music hit maker and “Dancing With the Stars” favorite Evans makes up her coronavirus-canceled date from earlier this year. Evans has a new album of her favorite covers, called “Copy That.” Check it out via smarturl.it/copythat.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center/Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. $72, $52, $32 (plus fee), $211 VIP. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, saraevans.com
Lot Rock Drive-In Show: Crobar Cane, Orange Culture, Barren Minds
Roanoke Valley southern rock smashers Crobar Cane headline the second in Salem Civic Center’s drive-in concert series.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, rear parking lot, Salem. $35 per car (plus fee). 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, facebook.com/crobarcane, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial, facebook.com/barrenminds
Berglund Center Play at Home Concert: Virginia Electric
Virginia Electric has some unique and rocking, Americana-adjacent originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. virginiaelectricmusic.com
LiveStream Concert — The Panini Brothers with Mike Franke
The headlining band of jazzy, bluesy, folky cats make me think about sandwiches.
Details: 7 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, paninibrothers.com, mikefrankemusic.com
Tom & Wendy
Two members of jamband The Kind do an acoustic show in Floyd, live and streaming.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. Also streaming at Facebook Live: facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thekind.org
Karlee Raye
Raye has a strong, folk-rock voice and a solid acoustic strumming style.
Details: 5:45 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount. Free. 456-2337, facebook.com/rmburgerco, facebook.com/KarleeRayeMusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe
Lowe songs “Pews & Poles” and “Astro Van” have a definite ‘90s-country lean.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com
SATURDAY
The Wildmans CD Release Concert
With Dori Freeman & Nick Falk
A talented group of Floyd’s own, The Wildmans, have signed with Mountain Fever Records’ sister label, Travianna, and are out with their debut, self-titled disc. Highlights include a cover of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Midnight in Harlem” — fiddling lead singer Aila Wildman induces chills on that one — and Dori Freeman’s “Rid My Mind.” Freeman and Nick Falk, who adds percussion and harmonies on multiple tracks, open the show. Banjo player Nick Furtado just happens to be the winner of 2019’s Steve Martin Prize for Excellent in Banjo and Bluegrass.
Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store (outside), Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, thewildmans.net, dorifreeman.com
Harvester Outdoors: The Atlanta Rhythm Section
The Harvester is gonna have ’em a “Champagne Jam.” Some first-class fun.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $48 advance, $54 day of show (plus fee). atlantarhythmsection.com
Ray Scott
The country singer of “Big Ol’ World” and “I Will” is a world-touring man who brings his act to Covington.
Details: 6 p.m. Jackson River Sports Complex, Covington. Free. bit.ly/CovingtonJacksonPark, rayscott.com
Mad Iguanas
Hear high-quality original jam rock, with select covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, themadiguanas.com
10 Bass Players You Should Know with Missy Raines
One of bluegrass music’s best bass players knows about others’ styles, too.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation via crowdcast.io/handmademusic. Handmademusicschool.com, missyraines.com
J. Stephens
This cat picks a guitar, kicks a suitcase bass drum and sings the heck out of original folk-rock songs.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jstephenssongs.com
SUNDAY
JD Sutphin Live Stream from The Spot on Kirk
Frontman and leader of rock/country band Low Low Chariot goes solo for this stream.
Details: 7 p.m. Via Facebook Live: facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via paypal.me/drivefor55. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/LowLowChariot
Joy Tru
Enjoy some vino while Tru loops up some folk/Americana.
Details: 2 p.m. Blue Ridge Vineyard, Eagle Rock. Free. 798-7642, blueridgevineyard.com, joytru.com
Keith McFaden
McFaden covers Jimmy Buffett, Bob Seger and Jack Johnson, among others.
Details: 2 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, reverbnation.com/keithmcfaden
WEDNESDAY
Wimmer Wednesday feat. Jerry Wimmer
Frontman for The Worx does his own show near Smith Mountain Lake.
Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, jerrywimmertrio.com
