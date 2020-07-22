Top Tickets — Sara Evans, The Wildmans CD release show with Dori Freeman, Lot Rock feat. Crobar Cane

A talented group of Floyd’s own, The Wildmans, have signed with Mountain Fever Records’ sister label, Travianna, and are out with their debut, self-titled disc. Highlights include a cover of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Midnight in Harlem” — fiddling lead singer Aila Wildman induces chills on that one — and Dori Freeman’s “Rid My Mind.” Freeman and Nick Falk, who adds percussion and harmonies on multiple tracks, open the show. Banjo player Nick Furtado just happens to be the winner of 2019’s Steve Martin Prize for Excellent in Banjo and Bluegrass.