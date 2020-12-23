Top Tickets — Solacoustix, Jazzalachian Playboys

SATURDAY
Solacoustix
Get some funky, bluesy, post-Xmas work in.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix
Charissa Morrison
Morrison uses a strong voice on a variety of covers and folk originals.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, charissamorrisonproject.com
Jake Retting & Friends
Retting's act has been a constant over socially distanced seasons at Dogtown.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/velvetspringmusic, facebook.com/velvetspringmusic
SUNDAY
Jazzalachian Playboys
If you like your ‘grass swinging, catch these cats.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/Jazzalachian-FB
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Amanda Bocchi
Singer/songwriter Bocchi plays a mini-set to spark donations for the hungry.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations go to Feeding Southwest Virginia. feedingswva.org, amandabocchi.com