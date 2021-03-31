Top Tickets — Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish, Oshima Brother, Roanoke

FRIDAY
Half Moon
Funky jams are in the offing from one of Roanoke’s longest-lasting bands.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, halfmoonva.com
$5 Shake
Lots of fun and lots of good picking and singing from this rocking outfit.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/fdshake
LiveStream Stage — June Star, with Kray Van Kirk
Baltimore-based Andrew Grimm and his Americana-rock band headline.
Details: Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. junestar.com, krayvankirk.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Garrett Speer
Speer brings “We Drink Beer” and more of his originals, along with country covers, to Sidewinders.
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com
SATURDAY
Roanoke (the band)
Anywhere else, it’s just called Roanoke. But when Roanoke hits Roanoke, you gotta differentiate. At any rate, here is one of the most popular acts to come through The Spot on Kirk, in a virtual concert.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, roanokeband.com
Empty Bottles
Roanoke’s own yacht rockers hit the stage.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
Thomas Taylor Band
“Good ol’ honky-tonk” is the tag this band applies. Sounds like a winner.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ThomasTaylorBand
Blue Mule
Get some feel-good jamgrass in your system.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. bluemulemusic.com
GAK!
Roanoke’s ’90s tribute specialists return to Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/GakBand
Jo Jo Stockton Duo
Funky and bluesy are the words when Stockton hits a stage.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
Fuzzy Duo
A very good bar band pares down to a very good bar duo.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, gotfuzz.net
SUNDAY
Whitney Lewis
Lewis brings classic rock and original tunes to Parkway.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/whitneylewisband
Mad Iguanas
Rock solid jams from a Salem quartet with good mojo.
Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. themadiguanas.com
WEDNESDAY
Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish
The kickoff for Berglund Center’s spring drive-in series of concerts begins with two outstanding blues-rockers. Check Monday’s Roanoke Times or roanoke.com to read our story on Samantha Fish.
Details: 7 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke. $308, $258, $208, $158 per vehicle (limit four persons per). 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, tabbenoit.com, samanthafish.com
Oshima Brothers
This Maine-based Americana, folk and dream-pop act’s “Dark ep 1” dropped March 26. Oshima Brothers, who have played a few times at The Spot on Kirk, celebrate it with a virtual show that The Spot is hosting.
Details: 8 p.m. Livestream. $12.50, $20 per group, via thespotonkirk.org (ticket purchase gets show link). oshimabrothers.com