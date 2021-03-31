 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish, Oshima Brothers, Roanoke
0 comments

Top Tickets — Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish, Oshima Brothers, Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}
Oshima Brothers (copy)

Oshima Brothers

 Ashley Langtry photo

FRIDAY

Half Moon

Funky jams are in the offing from one of Roanoke’s longest-lasting bands.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, halfmoonva.com

$5 Shake

Lots of fun and lots of good picking and singing from this rocking outfit.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/fdshake

LiveStream Stage — June Star, with Kray Van Kirk

Baltimore-based Andrew Grimm and his Americana-rock band headline.

Details: Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. junestar.com, krayvankirk.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Garrett Speer

Speer brings “We Drink Beer” and more of his originals, along with country covers, to Sidewinders.

Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com

SATURDAY

Roanoke (the band)

Anywhere else, it’s just called Roanoke. But when Roanoke hits Roanoke, you gotta differentiate. At any rate, here is one of the most popular acts to come through The Spot on Kirk, in a virtual concert.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, roanokeband.com

Empty Bottles

Roanoke’s own yacht rockers hit the stage.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA

Thomas Taylor Band

“Good ol’ honky-tonk” is the tag this band applies. Sounds like a winner.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ThomasTaylorBand

Blue Mule

Get some feel-good jamgrass in your system.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. bluemulemusic.com

GAK!

Roanoke’s ’90s tribute specialists return to Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/GakBand

Jo Jo Stockton Duo

Funky and bluesy are the words when Stockton hits a stage.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

Fuzzy Duo

A very good bar band pares down to a very good bar duo.

Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, gotfuzz.net

SUNDAY

Whitney Lewis

Lewis brings classic rock and original tunes to Parkway.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/whitneylewisband

Mad Iguanas

Rock solid jams from a Salem quartet with good mojo.

Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. themadiguanas.com

WEDNESDAY

Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish

The kickoff for Berglund Center’s spring drive-in series of concerts begins with two outstanding blues-rockers. Check Monday’s Roanoke Times or roanoke.com to read our story on Samantha Fish.

Details: 7 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Berglund Center parking lot, Roanoke. $308, $258, $208, $158 per vehicle (limit four persons per). 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, tabbenoit.com, samanthafish.com

Oshima Brothers

This Maine-based Americana, folk and dream-pop act’s “Dark ep 1” dropped March 26. Oshima Brothers, who have played a few times at The Spot on Kirk, celebrate it with a virtual show that The Spot is hosting.

Details: 8 p.m. Livestream. $12.50, $20 per group, via thespotonkirk.org (ticket purchase gets show link). oshimabrothers.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert