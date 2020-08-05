Top Tickets — The Dead Reckoning, Amythyst Kiah, Soul Sessions

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.
THURSDAY
Eric Wayne Band
Wayne’s quartet covers Prince, John Prine and The Steeldrivers, among others, and has originals, too.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, 285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Old Time Fiddle with Nokosee Fields: “Sweet ’n’ Sassy G Tunes”
The fiddle man for occasional Floyd Country Store performer Western Centuries does an online workshop.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. handmademusicschool.com,
Chris Spradling
Surrender Dorothy frontman brings a deep songbook to his solo acoustic shows.
Details: 6 p.m. Due South BBQ, Christiansburg. Free. 381-2922, facebook.com/duesouthbbq, surrenderdorothy.online
FRIDAY
CANCELED - Grateful Ball: Travelin’ McCourys & Larry Keel Experience - CANCELED
Here’s a high-class bluegrass experience, with traditional and progressive boxes checked. Makes sense on a Dead-centric evening in Rocky Mount.
Details: 5 p.m. Harvester Performance Center and Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. $25 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, larrykeel.com
The Dead Reckoning
5 Points Music Sanctuary opens the block in front of its venue to host one of its most popular performers, a Roanoke-area Grateful Dead tribute act.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary (outside), Roanoke. $80 four-person pod, $40 two-person pod (plus fee). 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva
McFadden & Friends
Hear blues, jazz and more at a Salem soul food restaurant.
Details: 7 p.m. Gina’s “Food with Flavor,” 4145 C W. Main St., Salem. Free. 404-3867, bit.ly/GinasFoodFB
“And All That Jazz” Fundraiser featuring Star City Swag
Singer Shawn Spencer and her band provide the poolside music at this fundraiser for the Renaissance Academy.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke. $35 advance, $50 door. facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, facebook.com/StarCitySwag
Jared Stout Band
Stout and his rock-solid band play country and rock covers and originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Calfee Park, Pulaski. $5. facebook.com/pulaskiyanks, facebook.com/jstoutmusic
Scott Joshway
Rock and pop singer and guitarist Joshway does a solo gig at a railyard bar.
Details: 8 p.m. Chaps Tavern, 801 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 905-7117, bit.ly/ChapsTavFB, facebook.com/joshwaymusic76
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Sidewinders favorite Metz has a new single, “Luck of My Own,” available online.
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic
SATURDAY
Amythyst Kiah
With Shay Martin Lovette
Headliner Kiah, based in Johnson City, Tennessee, is a powerful singer and multi-instrumentalist. She received a Grammy Award nomination for her 2019 song, “Black Myself.” That number was part of the “My Native Daughters” project, which Rhiannon Giddens spearheaded.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $20 at the gate; free parking. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amythystkiah, shaymartinlovette.com
Amanda Bocchi
Bocchi’s airy voice delivers sometimes harrowing lyrical content.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, amandabocchi.com
The Low Low Chariot
Hear rock with dashes of country from JD Sutphin and crew.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lowlowchariot.com
Live Music on The Village Green: Jake Retting
Hear acoustic singer/songwriter folk coming from a Floyd storefront porch.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/jake.retting
SUNDAY
Soul Sessions
The slam poetry, spoken word and music group presents “Loud & Clear — A Celebration of Our Voices,” stories of being Black in America.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke, Facebook live (facebook.com/thespotonkirk, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke). Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (key in “Soul Sessions” under the amount). thespotonkirk.org
The Jive Exchange
Fork’s seating area expands on Sundays, starting with this one, to encompass its sidewalk and parking lane on Crystal Spring Avenue.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Put, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Joker’s Wild
Hear country, rock, blues and Americana from this trio.
Details: Noon. Due South BBQ. Free. facebook.com/3wildjokers
TUESDAY
Fiddling as a Whole with Rachel Eddy
Go beyond the notes and into the soul of the fiddle with this West Virginian.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School. $15 suggested donation. racheleddymusic.com
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Joy Tru
Joy Tru picks and sings for 15 minutes, while you figure out how much you’ll donate to the nonprofit organization Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke, Facebook Live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB)
