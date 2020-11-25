Top Tickets — The Floorboards, Seedpicker CD release, Dori Freeman

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.
FRIDAY
5 Points Benefit Series: The Floorboards, John McBroom & Jay Gladden
After you’ve given your thanks, consider donating to the online version of this performance from some stellar acts. Organizers will split the take between Feeding Southwest Virginia and the show’s nonprofit host venue, 5 Points Music Sanctuary. The show is sold out already, to a small audience, and if you’re going, don’t forget to bring canned goods for the food bank. And mask up!
Details: 5:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke, and streaming at facebook.com/5pointsmusic. In-person is sold out; donations to be solicited via webcast. 5pointsmusic.com, feedingswva.org, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Seedpicker
Marcus Morris leads this band, which is celebrating its new album, “Virginia Rhapsody.”
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic
Livestream Concert — Katie Mitchell, with Thomas Earl
New York-based Americana rocker Mitchell has Virginia roots.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. thekatiemitchellband.com, thomasearl.com
Eric Wayne Band
These cats can pick and sing some southern rock, country and blues.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Adam Markham
Solo acoustic guitar ripping on a variety of covers is what’s happening here.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Fork in Front stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
FRIDAY and WEDNESDAY
Matt Powell and Corey Hunley
These two old Franklin County friends have a great time playing good music.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com bit.ly/MattPowellFB, coreyhunley.com
SATURDAY
Dori Freeman with Nick Falk, Victor Furtado and Eli Wildman
Country/Americana singer and songwriter Freeman has an all-star band behind her for what should be an outstanding show.
Details: 8 p.m. Live performance, also streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com
Solacoustix
Stuart Brown’s singing is underappreciated. He’s a soul man.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix
Dusk Party: Kemistry Band, DJ Hootie Mack
Dig some throwback-style blues and R&B early, with a DJ party going late.
Details: 6 p.m. Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, 6419 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke. $5. 566-3400, facebook.com/xtr3me01
SUNDAY
Scott Baldwin Live from The Spot on Kirk
A co-founder of the New Roanoke Jug Band and Rootstone goes solo, streaming.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, rootstone.net
Jive Exchange
Rock, soul, blues and other roots music, covers and originals.
Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: David Simpkins
A prolific songwriter from Radford puts the musical spur to your post-turkey giving.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based, to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/davidsimpkinsmusic
