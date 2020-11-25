Top Tickets — The Floorboards, Seedpicker CD release, Dori Freeman

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.

After you’ve given your thanks, consider donating to the online version of this performance from some stellar acts. Organizers will split the take between Feeding Southwest Virginia and the show’s nonprofit host venue, 5 Points Music Sanctuary. The show is sold out already, to a small audience, and if you’re going, don’t forget to bring canned goods for the food bank. And mask up!