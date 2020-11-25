 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — The Floorboards, Seedpicker CD release, Dori Freeman
0 comments

Top Tickets — The Floorboards, Seedpicker CD release, Dori Freeman

{{featured_button_text}}

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.

FRIDAY

5 Points Benefit Series: The Floorboards, John McBroom & Jay Gladden

After you’ve given your thanks, consider donating to the online version of this performance from some stellar acts. Organizers will split the take between Feeding Southwest Virginia and the show’s nonprofit host venue, 5 Points Music Sanctuary. The show is sold out already, to a small audience, and if you’re going, don’t forget to bring canned goods for the food bank. And mask up!

Details: 5:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke, and streaming at facebook.com/5pointsmusic. In-person is sold out; donations to be solicited via webcast. 5pointsmusic.com, feedingswva.org, thefloorboardsmusic.com

Seedpicker

Marcus Morris leads this band, which is celebrating its new album, “Virginia Rhapsody.”

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic

Livestream Concert — Katie Mitchell, with Thomas Earl

New York-based Americana rocker Mitchell has Virginia roots.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. thekatiemitchellband.com, thomasearl.com

Eric Wayne Band

These cats can pick and sing some southern rock, country and blues.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Adam Markham

Solo acoustic guitar ripping on a variety of covers is what’s happening here.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Fork in Front stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

FRIDAY and WEDNESDAY

Matt Powell and Corey Hunley

These two old Franklin County friends have a great time playing good music.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com bit.ly/MattPowellFB, coreyhunley.com

SATURDAY

Dori Freeman with Nick Falk, Victor Furtado and Eli Wildman

Country/Americana singer and songwriter Freeman has an all-star band behind her for what should be an outstanding show.

Details: 8 p.m. Live performance, also streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com

Solacoustix

Stuart Brown’s singing is underappreciated. He’s a soul man.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix

Dusk Party: Kemistry Band, DJ Hootie Mack

Dig some throwback-style blues and R&B early, with a DJ party going late.

Details: 6 p.m. Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, 6419 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke. $5. 566-3400, facebook.com/xtr3me01

SUNDAY

Scott Baldwin Live from The Spot on Kirk

A co-founder of the New Roanoke Jug Band and Rootstone goes solo, streaming.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, rootstone.net

Jive Exchange

Rock, soul, blues and other roots music, covers and originals.

Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/JiveExchange

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: David Simpkins

A prolific songwriter from Radford puts the musical spur to your post-turkey giving.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based, to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/davidsimpkinsmusic

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Croods: A New Age' & 'The Buddy Games'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert