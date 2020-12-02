Top Tickets — Thrillbillyz, Shade Tree Mechanics, Cimmaron, C.C. Coates Band

Call ahead before you go out, to make sure the show is happening and to learn the venues’ social distancing guidelines. It’s a pandemic, y’all, and Virginia is back in phase 3 restrictions.
THURSDAY
Ryan Greer Singer, guitar picker and songwriter Greer hits a multi-purpose fun zone in B-burg.
Details: 6 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. Free. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
FRIDAY
The Thrillbillyz Blues- and Americana-rock band keeps busy. That’s all due to talent and repertoire.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com
Shade Tree Mechanics Hear blues and rock, both rootsy and psychedelic, from this traveling band with a strong singer.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, shadetreemechanicsband.com
LiveStream Event — Davis Bradley Duo, with The Entwined Two sets of male/female folk duos play this show.
Details: 5 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. bit.ly/davisbradleyFB, facebook.com/theentwined
SATURDAY
Cimmaron Roanoke Valley-based band of country music-pickin’ all-stars hits Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. cimmaronband.com
The C.C. Coates Band This Floyd-based blues-rock band features Coates, a guy with a good, gritty voice.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB
SUNDAY
Dawg Bowl Inside: William Seymour Black Dog Salvage moves its Dawg Bowl shows indoors for the season, with food, wine and shopping aplenty. Details: 11 a.m. The Marketplace at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, youtube.com/ WilliamSeymourMusic
Jazzalachian Playboys This tight, swinging, quartet goes at it a la David “Dawg” Grisman.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. bit.ly/Jazzalachian-FB
Seph Custer & David Cannaday These two quality folk cats have been playing together a lot of late.
Details: 3 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, sephcustermusic.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic
LiveStream Event — Lana Puckett & Kim Person Christmas Concert Hear streaming seasonal music from a traveling duo.
Details: 2 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/lanaandkim
Replenished Band It’s a worship concert from a band that sprang from Floyd County’s Replenished Festival.
Details: 6 p.m. Streaming from Connection Church, facebook.com/Replenishfest. Donation-based. bit.ly/replenishedbandFB
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Greg Trafidlo Southwest Virginia singer and songwriter Trafidlo does his thing for a good cause.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations accepted for Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feedingswva.org, gregtrafidlo.com
WEDNESDAY
JoJo Stockton’s Unplugged: Scott Joshway Stalwart rocker Joshway can cover Prince songs well. That’s what he’ll be up to here.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Local Roots, Roanoke. Free. 206-2610, localrootsrestaurant.com, facebook.com/joshwaymusic76
