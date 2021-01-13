Top Tickets — Tom Paxton, Forry & Arnett, Jason Byrd and more

THURSDAY
The Oddfellows
Hear sets of rock and pop music covers.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
FRIDAY
Jason Byrd
It’s good to see that Byrd, a longtime presence on the Blacksburg-area music scene, is back to gigging after too long away.
Details: 7 p.m. 7 Dogs Brewpub, Wytheville. Free. 276-228-0994, 7dogsbrewpubva.com
Jesse Ray Carter
Carter and his drumming wife, Katie Carter, rock out honky-tonk and blues.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
LiveStream Stage—Ray Cerbone with Mike Franke
Headliner Cerbone has an affinity for Guy Clark and his like.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. steelonwood.com, mikefrankemusic.com
SATURDAY
Forry & Arnett
Americana covers and originals here, from an acoustic duo with good vocals.
Details: 1 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
Betsy in the Verse
Hear acoustic folk and rock from Betsy Kelderhouse.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse
Ryan Greer
Americana-rock cat Greer goes solo at the Track.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
Who Shot John Band
Check out a bluesy rock act.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. wshotj.com
SUNDAY
Dog Bowl Market: Isaac Hadden
While you mill about for geegaws, food and beverages, perk up your ears for an outstanding young performer.
Details: 4 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/ilhadden
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — Tom Paxton
Third Street Coffeehouse is bringing a folk hero to its streaming scene, to help in the venue’s COVID-era fight against regional hunger.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org, tompaxton.com