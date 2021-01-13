 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Tom Paxton, Forry & Arnett, Jason Byrd and more
Top Tickets — Tom Paxton, Forry & Arnett, Jason Byrd and more

Tom Paxton

Tom Paxton

 Fleming Artists photo

THURSDAY

The Oddfellows

Hear sets of rock and pop music covers.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

FRIDAY

Jason Byrd

It’s good to see that Byrd, a longtime presence on the Blacksburg-area music scene, is back to gigging after too long away.

Details: 7 p.m. 7 Dogs Brewpub, Wytheville. Free. 276-228-0994, 7dogsbrewpubva.com

Jesse Ray Carter

Carter and his drumming wife, Katie Carter, rock out honky-tonk and blues.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic

LiveStream Stage—Ray Cerbone with Mike Franke

Headliner Cerbone has an affinity for Guy Clark and his like.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. steelonwood.com, mikefrankemusic.com

SATURDAY

Forry & Arnett

Americana covers and originals here, from an acoustic duo with good vocals.

Details: 1 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo

Betsy in the Verse

Hear acoustic folk and rock from Betsy Kelderhouse.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse

Ryan Greer

Americana-rock cat Greer goes solo at the Track.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

Who Shot John Band

Check out a bluesy rock act.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. wshotj.com

SUNDAY

Dog Bowl Market: Isaac Hadden

While you mill about for geegaws, food and beverages, perk up your ears for an outstanding young performer.

Details: 4 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/ilhadden

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW Virginia — Tom Paxton

Third Street Coffeehouse is bringing a folk hero to its streaming scene, to help in the venue’s COVID-era fight against regional hunger.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org, tompaxton.com

