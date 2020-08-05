You are the owner of this article.
Top Tickets — The Dead Reckoning, Amythyst Kiah, Soul Sessions
Top Tickets — The Dead Reckoning, Amythyst Kiah, Soul Sessions

Event update

The Grateful Ball featuring the Travelin' McCourys and Larry Keel, scheduled for Friday at Harvester Performance Center, has been canceled.

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.

THURSDAY

Eric Wayne Band

Wayne’s quartet covers Prince, John Prine and The Steeldrivers, among others, and has originals, too. 

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, 285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Old Time Fiddle with Nokosee Fields: “Sweet ’n’ Sassy G Tunes”

The fiddle man for occasional Floyd Country Store performer Western Centuries does an online workshop.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. handmademusicschool.com,

Chris Spradling

Surrender Dorothy frontman brings a deep songbook to his solo acoustic shows.

Details: 6 p.m. Due South BBQ, Christiansburg. Free. 381-2922, facebook.com/duesouthbbq, surrenderdorothy.online

FRIDAY

CANCELED - Grateful Ball: Travelin’ McCourys & Larry Keel Experience - CANCELED

Here’s a high-class bluegrass experience, with traditional and progressive boxes checked. Makes sense on a Dead-centric evening in Rocky Mount.

Details: 5 p.m. Harvester Performance Center and Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. $25 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, larrykeel.com

The Dead Reckoning

5 Points Music Sanctuary opens the block in front of its venue to host one of its most popular performers, a Roanoke-area Grateful Dead tribute act.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary (outside), Roanoke. $80 four-person pod, $40 two-person pod (plus fee). 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

McFadden & Friends

Hear blues, jazz and more at a Salem soul food restaurant.

Details: 7 p.m. Gina’s “Food with Flavor,” 4145 C W. Main St., Salem. Free. 404-3867, bit.ly/GinasFoodFB

“And All That Jazz” Fundraiser featuring Star City Swag

Singer Shawn Spencer and her band provide the poolside music at this fundraiser for the Renaissance Academy.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke. $35 advance, $50 door. facebook.com/ElephantWalkLounge, facebook.com/StarCitySwag

Jared Stout Band

Stout and his rock-solid band play country and rock covers and originals.

Details: 7 p.m. Calfee Park, Pulaski. $5. facebook.com/pulaskiyanks, facebook.com/jstoutmusic

Scott Joshway

Rock and pop singer and guitarist Joshway does a solo gig at a railyard bar.

Details: 8 p.m. Chaps Tavern, 801 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 905-7117, bit.ly/ChapsTavFB, facebook.com/joshwaymusic76

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

Sidewinders favorite Metz has a new single, “Luck of My Own,” available online.

Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic

SATURDAY

Amythyst Kiah

With Shay Martin Lovette

Headliner Kiah, based in Johnson City, Tennessee, is a powerful singer and multi-instrumentalist. She received a Grammy Award nomination for her 2019 song, “Black Myself.” That number was part of the “My Native Daughters” project, which Rhiannon Giddens spearheaded.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $20 at the gate; free parking. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amythystkiah, shaymartinlovette.com

Amanda Bocchi

Bocchi’s airy voice delivers sometimes harrowing lyrical content.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, amandabocchi.com

The Low Low Chariot

Hear rock with dashes of country from JD Sutphin and crew.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lowlowchariot.com

Live Music on The Village Green: Jake Retting

Hear acoustic singer/songwriter folk coming from a Floyd storefront porch.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 E. Main St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/jake.retting

SUNDAY

Soul Sessions

The slam poetry, spoken word and music group presents “Loud & Clear — A Celebration of Our Voices,” stories of being Black in America.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke, Facebook live (facebook.com/thespotonkirk, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke). Donation-based at paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (key in “Soul Sessions” under the amount). thespotonkirk.org

The Jive Exchange

Fork’s seating area expands on Sundays, starting with this one, to encompass its sidewalk and parking lane on Crystal Spring Avenue.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Put, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Joker’s Wild

Hear country, rock, blues and Americana from this trio.

Details: Noon. Due South BBQ. Free. facebook.com/3wildjokers

TUESDAY

Fiddling as a Whole with Rachel Eddy

Go beyond the notes and into the soul of the fiddle with this West Virginian.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School. $15 suggested donation. racheleddymusic.com

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Joy Tru

Joy Tru picks and sings for 15 minutes, while you figure out how much you’ll donate to the nonprofit organization Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke, Facebook Live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB)

