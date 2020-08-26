Top Tickets — Tudor House benefit with Sam Fochtman, Frank Viera, Taz Niederauer, Cochren & Co., Bill and the Belles

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.

FRIDAY

Tudor House Benefit: Sam Fochtman Live from The Spot on Kirk

This show, in honor of the late Louis Tudor, will benefit the Tudor House, a concept meant to help provide support for grief and loss, and access to suicide prevention. Fochtman, frontman for Roanoke-area rock act Tobacco Apache, was Tudor’s brother-in-law.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk (facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk, instagram.com/thespotonkirk). Donations accepted at gofundme.com/f/tudor-house-grief-loss-and-prevention

LiveStream Concert — Claudia Nygaard with Genne & Jesse

Third Street Coffeehouse welcomes via webcam performance a couple of acts that have graced its stage in person.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, claudianygaard.com, gennaandjesse.com

Dog Day South