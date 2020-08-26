Top Tickets — Tudor House benefit with Sam Fochtman, Frank Viera, Taz Niederauer, Cochren & Co., Bill and the Belles

Contact venues before shows, as cancellations and postponements are always possible.
FRIDAY
Tudor House Benefit: Sam Fochtman Live from The Spot on Kirk
This show, in honor of the late Louis Tudor, will benefit the Tudor House, a concept meant to help provide support for grief and loss, and access to suicide prevention. Fochtman, frontman for Roanoke-area rock act Tobacco Apache, was Tudor’s brother-in-law.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via The Spot on Kirk (facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk, instagram.com/thespotonkirk). Donations accepted at gofundme.com/f/tudor-house-grief-loss-and-prevention
LiveStream Concert — Claudia Nygaard with Genne & Jesse
Third Street Coffeehouse welcomes via webcam performance a couple of acts that have graced its stage in person.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, claudianygaard.com, gennaandjesse.com
Dog Day South
Troutville band mixes classic rock, blues and more into its originals.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, dogdaysouth.com
Empty Bottles
Hear well-executed covers in a multitude of styles.
Details: 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
SFT Trio
Acoustic classic rock trio gets the singalongs going.
Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, facebook.com/SFTTrio
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Frank Viera
Hockey-player-turned-country-singer Viera returns to Sidewinders. Hear his song, “Hands Down,” in a lyric video at youtu.be/lnF4hrhCGSg.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com
SATURDAY
5PTS Outdoors: Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer, with Gabriel Kelley
Niederauer, a fantastic young guitarist and a prince of the jamband scene in recent years, has become a favorite at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, which is presenting this show in an outdoor setting with room for distancing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gate) Wasena Park, Roanoke. $100 four-person pod, $50 pod for two; $160 and $80 VIP pods. 5pointsmusic.com, tazguitar.com, gabrielkelley.com
Summer Drive-In Concert: Cochren & Co., with Cade Thompson
It’s a night of live performances from some up-and-coming contemporary Christian music groups.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center parking lot, Salem. $30 per car. Salemciviccenter.com, ticketmaster.com, cochrenmusic.com, cadethompsonmusic.com
Front Porch Fest Variety Show: Erin and the Wildfire, Striking Copper, Prosperity’s Folly, Slick Jr. & the Reactors, Borrowed Earth, Maggie Blankenship and more
There’s no live Front Porch Fest this year, naturally, but some of the festival’s favorite performers stream sets for good causes.
Details: 2 p.m. Streaming via facebook.com/FrontPorchFest. Donations go to Patrick County Food Bank and the Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County. frontporchfest.com, caringheartsclinic.org
Bill and the Belles
With Dori Freeman
The Johnson City, Tennessee-based headliner, house band for Radio Bristol’s “Farm & Fun Time,” has made early-20th-century country music its own.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $15 at gate; 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, billandthebelles.com, dorifreeman.com
Metallica Drive-In Concert, with Three Days Grace
Hear and see hard rockers on the big screen in the New River Valley.
Details: 8:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Starlite Drive-In Theater, Christiansburg. $115 per vehicle four digital downloads of new album; no RVs or limousines. 382-2202, facebook.com/starlitedrivein, metallica.com, threedaysgrace.com
Jesse Ray Carter Duo
Hear a razor sharp punk-blues duo that happens to be married.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
The Fustics
A Wilmington, North Carolina, rock band puts on a live show, streaming from Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, reverbnation.com/thefustics
Clawhammer Banjo Styles of Southwest Virginia with Jared Boyd
Carroll County banjo frailer knows multiple regional clawhammer styles.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. Handmademusicschool.com, facebook.com/JaredBoydBanjo
Eric Wayne Duo
Country-fried southern rock, including originals, from Wayne.
Details: 7 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Jared Stout Band
Hear originals and covers of Americana, country, blues and more.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Corey Hunley
Hunley has a deep book of original songs.
Details: 7 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com
Frank Arnold and Jake Keaton Tribute: The Blue Connection, Rachel Pinson, Dè Merè, Desolations Edge, Damous Moss and the Reckless, Outlaw Ridge
Read more about this show in Saturday’s Extra.
Details: 3 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, 928 S. Colorado St., Salem. Free; donations accepted for families of the deceased. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr
Live Music on The Village Green: Dell Iron Project
An acoustic trio delivers a variety of tunes, including originals.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, bit.ly/DellIronFB
Fuzzy Logic
Hard-grooving variety band always has a strong vocal harmony mix.
Details: 6:30 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre, Covington. facebook.com/jacksonriversportscomplex, facebook.com/fuzzylogicbandVA
Wyldeheart
This party band brings danceable songs.
Details: 5 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, wyldeheartrocks.com
SUNDAY
Live Stream Session: Zeph Allen
It’s the return of Allen, who with cousins Janiah and Jamiel Allen formed the core of Floyd-based reggae/world band Alliens. After that band split, guitarist Zeph Allen headed for the West Coast. Catch him online for a Sunday show.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming via Dogtown Roadhouse, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. Donation-based via paypal.me/mrzephy. zephallen.bandcamp.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!