Top Tickets — Virginia Electric, Zach Wiley, Isaac Hadden, John R.F. Lewis tribute
Virginia Electric

Virginia Electric

 Brian Muncy photo

THURSDAY

Tate Tuck Trio

Young guitar picker with a good voice leads his band to Parkway.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

FRIDAY

81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: Virginia Electric

Garage Americana favorites hit 81 Productions’ shed, with lights a-plenty.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

Zach Wiley & The Pariahs

Wiley, singer-songwriter of Savannah Shoulders and The River Pilots, has a new band.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. soundcloud.com/zachwileymusic

LiveStream Stage: Wayne Willingham, with The Entwined opening

Check out a live video of headliner Willingham’s “Portland” at youtu.be/QUSkkc04c4o.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. waynewillingham.com, facebook.com/theentwined

SATURDAY

Isaac Hadden

This young man continues to grow as a guitarist and singer. Catch him if you can.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/ilhadden

Amber Short & BOCO

This act specializes in throwback country, with solid harmonies.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/amberleannashort

Aaron Oberg

Oberg, usually seen with Five Dollar Shake, goes solo at Starr Hill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

SUNDAY

Soul Serenity Renaissance: A Farewell to John R.F. Lewis

A spoken word and poetry group says goodbye to one of its members, the beloved Lewis. Read more about him at http://bit.ly/johnRFlewisTRT.

Details: 7 p.m. Shishka, Roanoke. Donations accepted for Lewis’ children. 400-0712, facebook.com/shishkabarandgrill

Luke & Abby

Celebrate Valentine’s with a Floyd couple that is part of both Music Road Co and Small Town Renegades.

Details: 6 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and live-streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. Free. 745-6836, musicroadco.com, reverbnation.com/smalltownrenegades

Seph Custer & David Cannaday

If it’s a Sunday at Chaos Mountain, there’s a good chance you’ll see these friends playing music together.

Details: 3 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, sephcustermusic.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic

