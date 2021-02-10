Top Tickets — Virginia Electric, Zach Wiley, Isaac Hadden, John R.F. Lewis tribute

THURSDAY
Tate Tuck Trio
Young guitar picker with a good voice leads his band to Parkway.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
FRIDAY
81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: Virginia Electric
Garage Americana favorites hit 81 Productions’ shed, with lights a-plenty.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
Zach Wiley & The Pariahs
Wiley, singer-songwriter of Savannah Shoulders and The River Pilots, has a new band.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. soundcloud.com/zachwileymusic
LiveStream Stage: Wayne Willingham, with The Entwined opening
Check out a live video of headliner Willingham’s “Portland” at youtu.be/QUSkkc04c4o.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. waynewillingham.com, facebook.com/theentwined
SATURDAY
Isaac Hadden
This young man continues to grow as a guitarist and singer. Catch him if you can.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/ilhadden
Amber Short & BOCO
This act specializes in throwback country, with solid harmonies.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, facebook.com/amberleannashort
Aaron Oberg
Oberg, usually seen with Five Dollar Shake, goes solo at Starr Hill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
SUNDAY
Soul Serenity Renaissance: A Farewell to John R.F. Lewis
A spoken word and poetry group says goodbye to one of its members, the beloved Lewis. Read more about him at http://bit.ly/johnRFlewisTRT.
Details: 7 p.m. Shishka, Roanoke. Donations accepted for Lewis’ children. 400-0712, facebook.com/shishkabarandgrill
Luke & Abby
Celebrate Valentine’s with a Floyd couple that is part of both Music Road Co and Small Town Renegades.
Details: 6 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and live-streaming from facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. Free. 745-6836, musicroadco.com, reverbnation.com/smalltownrenegades
Seph Custer & David Cannaday
If it’s a Sunday at Chaos Mountain, there’s a good chance you’ll see these friends playing music together.
Details: 3 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, sephcustermusic.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic