 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — 'We Are Art' Rap Cypher, Palmyra, Kat Mills, Ladies of Radar Rose
0 comments

Top Tickets — 'We Are Art' Rap Cypher, Palmyra, Kat Mills, Ladies of Radar Rose

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"We Are Art" Rap Cypher

“We Are Art” Rap Cypher performers

 Roanoke Public Libararies photo

THURSDAY

Dan it John

Dan Burton and John Trent of The Mad Iguanas do it up as a duo.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

FRIDAY

“We Are Art” Rap Cypher

With Ann Artist, Rich Milz, Kahlil Supreme, Eboni Jenee, Dylan Dent, TyTylerTy, Taye The Truth, Harvest Blaque

A group of Star City rappers created their own parts for a short film that was shot at Grandin Theatre, with artwork from the likes of Antoinette Hale and Theodore “Teddy” Taylor III (“When the Beat Was Born: DJ Kool Herc and the Creation of Hip Hop,” “C Is For Country”). The work will stream long after its premiere, and a free song download is in the offing, according to project coordinator Macklyn Mosley, from Roanoke Public Libararies.

Details: 10 a.m. Friday. Streaming from facebook.com/roanokepubliclibraries and the libraries’ Youtube channel.

81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: The Jared Stout Band

Stream a show of energetic and well-performed covers and originals, with a strong light show.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. thejaredstoutband.com

LiveStream Stage: Cameron and Mary, with Mike Pearrell opening

A young Americana duo headlines this live-streaming event.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. youtube.com/user/cjtnt1081

Friday Night Jamboree: Home Edition

Catch a video compilation that is essentially the best of the Floyd Country Store.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donations welcome. floydcountrystore.com

SATURDAY

Palmyra

This folk-leaning trio from Boston features Roanoke native Willis Landon, a singer and multi-instrumentalist with wide-ranging musical interests including his other project, Sashathem, and jazz-burning hip-hop band Gryzzle. This combo is of similar quality, if way different from either.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, palmyratheband.bandcamp.com

Musis Road Co Trio

Floyd-based players celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com

JD Sutphin

The frontman for The Low Low Chariot can pull it off nicely on his own.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, lowlowchariot.com

SUNDAY

The Kat Mills Show

Mills bills this as a Super Bowl pregame option. She brings high-class folk-rock.

Details: 5 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/katmillsmusic. Donation-based to Venmo @thekatmillsshow and paypal.me/thekatmillsshow.

XTR3ME Standup Comedy: Open Mic Night

Here’s another pregame possibility: Amateur comics at a sports bar.

Details: 7 p.m. Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, 6419 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke. 566-3400, facebook.com/xtr3me01, facebook.com/SEESeeLowe

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW VA — Ladies of Radar Rose

Jane Gabrielle and Anastasia Thompson combine for a quick hit of music while you donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/RadarRose, feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

Allan & Lynwood

Hear acoustic jams from a couple of friends of Parkway.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doorbell camera captures deer munching on leaves in Maryland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert