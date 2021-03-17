Top Tickets — William Seymour, Mad Iguanas, Testiphy, Matt Gatewood

THURSDAY
Music Road Co Trio
This Floyd-based collective can go big, with horns and more. It still slings funky vibes as a trio.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, musicroadco.com
FRIDAY
Testiphy
Richmond band Proverbial used to hit Roanoke a lot before breaking up a few years ago. Keyboardist/singer Phil Walker returns to town, fronting a pop-rock trio.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, testiphymusic.com
Joshua Grice & Matt Powell
Grice, of Harwell Grice Band, joins forces with Americana/blues man Powell.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, reverbnation.com/musician/joshuagriceguitarvox, bit.ly/MattPowellFB
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Vaughan and his tight, bluesy, unit preside over a Fork soiree.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com
Lily Comer
Bluefield-based Comer sings trad-country, including some originals.
Details: 6 p.m. The River Company Brewery, 6633 Viscoe Road, Radford. 633-3940, therivercompanybrewery.com, lilycomer.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Gatewood
Gatewood covers some neo-country favorites and has such pop-leaning originals as “Steal These Stars.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial
SATURDAY
Mad Iguanas
Jammy originals and a wide range of cool covers are in this quartet’s wheelhouse.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com
Five Dollar Shake
Hear a ton of pop-rock covers from a fun-loving band.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $5. facebook.com/FDShake
JD Sutphin
The Low Low Chariot’s frontman does a solo show at the Track.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, lowlowchariot.com
The Oddfellows
Hear contemporary and classic pop-rock covers from this act.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
Forry & Arnett
A laid-back Americana singer-songwriter duo lays it down.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
William Seymour
Two shows in two days from hard-working Seymour, who combines soulful Americana covers with originals. His latest album is “Make Love Instead.”
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Venue suggests $3 contribution. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 11 a.m. Sunday. Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Mike Franke
Roanoke folkie Frank performs a mini-set. You donate to a food charity.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Feedingswva.org, facebook.com/mikefrankemusic
WEDNESDAY
Dave & Jodie Duo
Jodie Davis and Dave Owens do acoustic covers including Grateful Dead music.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.