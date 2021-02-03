Top Tickets

THURSDAY
Dan it John
Dan Burton and John Trent of The Mad Iguanas do it up as a duo.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
FRIDAY
“We Are Art” Rap Cypher
With Ann Artist, Rich Milz, Kahlil Supreme, Eboni Jenee, Dylan Dent, TyTylerTy, Taye The Truth, Harvest Blaque
A group of Star City rappers created their own parts for a short film that was shot at Grandin Theatre, with artwork from the likes of Antoinette Hale and Theodore “Teddy” Taylor III (“When the Beat Was Born: DJ Kool Herc and the Creation of Hip Hop,” “C Is For Country”). The work will stream long after its premiere, and a free song download is in the offing, according to project coordinator Macklyn Mosley, from Roanoke Public Libararies.
Details: 10 a.m. Friday. Streaming from facebook.com/roanokepubliclibraries and the libraries’ Youtube channel.
81 Productions Space Shop Sessions: The Jared Stout Band
Stream a show of energetic and well-performed covers and originals, with a strong light show.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/81Productionsinc. Free. thejaredstoutband.com
LiveStream Stage Cameron and Mary, with Mike Pearrell opening
A young Americana duo headlines this live-streaming event.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. youtube.com/user/cjtnt1081
Friday Night Jamboree: Home Edition
Catch a video compilation that is essentially the best of the Floyd Country Store.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donations welcome. floydcountrystore.com
SATURDAY
Palmyra
This folk-leaning trio from Boston features Roanoke native Willis Landon, a singer and multi-instrumentalist with wide-ranging musical interests including his other project, Sashathem, and jazz-burning hip-hop band Gryzzle. This combo is of similar quality, if way different from either.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). Thespotonkirk.org, palmyratheband.bandcamp.com
Musis Road Co Trio
Floyd-based players celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com
JD Sutphin
The frontman for The Low Low Chariot can pull it off nicely on his own.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, lowlowchariot.com
SUNDAY
The Kat Mills Show
Mills bills this as a Super Bowl pregame option. She brings high-class folk-rock.
Details: 5 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/katmillsmusic. Donation-based to Venmo @thekatmillsshow and paypal.me/thekatmillsshow.
XTR3ME Standup Comedy: Open Mic Night
Here’s another pregame possibility: Amateur comics at a sports bar.
Details: 7 p.m. Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, 6419 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke. 566-3400, facebook.com/xtr3me01, facebook.com/SEESeeLowe
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding SW VA — Ladies of Radar Rose
Jane Gabrielle and Anastasia Thompson combine for a quick hit of music while you donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/RadarRose, feedingswva.org
WEDNESDAY
Allan & Lynwood
Hear acoustic jams from a couple of friends of Parkway.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.