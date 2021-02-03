Top Tickets

A group of Star City rappers created their own parts for a short film that was shot at Grandin Theatre, with artwork from the likes of Antoinette Hale and Theodore “Teddy” Taylor III (“When the Beat Was Born: DJ Kool Herc and the Creation of Hip Hop,” “C Is For Country”). The work will stream long after its premiere, and a free song download is in the offing, according to project coordinator Macklyn Mosley, from Roanoke Public Libararies.