Top Tickets

THURSDAY
Adam Markham
Blues and rock covers and an original or two from a singing guitar-slinger.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
FRIDAY
Cruz Contreras
Former leader of The Black Lillies brings new music to an intimate, distanced show for which tickets were auctioned.
Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. SALES ENDED. 5pointsmusic.com, cruzcontreras.com
LiveStream Stage — Russ Rentler with Caleb Meyer
A former doctor from Pennsylvania, Rentler, has gone all-in on music since retirement.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Russrentler.com, facebook.com/calebmeyer.music
SATURDAY
Ferrum Fiddlers Festival
Ferrum College students who pick an old-time groove can enter this contest for free. Judges include such hotshots as Rachel Eddy, Shohei Tsutsumi, Tray Wellington, Tyler Hughes and Martha Spencer. Recorded performances will live-stream.
Details: 2:45 p.m. Streaming via facebook.com/ferrumcollegeappalachianmusic. Free.
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
Two strong performers with deep songbooks share the side stage at Starr Hill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB
Tate Tuck
Up-and-coming performer with good guitar and vocal skills performs.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
Tyler Parrish
Parrish, who often fronts The Oddfellows band, goes solo at the Track.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic
SUNDAY
Dylan Dent
Catch a live streaming acoustic set from a Roanoke rapper, singer/songwriter whose original music touches on hip-hop and indie pop.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, dylandent.bandcamp.com
Seph Custer at Parkway
Custer is young but already a folk-picking, multi-instrumental stalwart in the valley.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. sephcustermusic.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Tom Paxton
Folk hero Paxton was scheduled to make this live-stream a week previous, but technical difficulties scuttled that short performance. The quick sets on these nights, streaming via Third Street Coffeehouse, are meant to draw attention to the hunger-fighting organization Feeding Southwest Virginia. Show some love.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. tompaxton.com