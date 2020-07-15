You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Top Tickets
0 comments

Top Tickets

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Dokken

Members of Dokken (from left), Chris McCarvill, Don Dokken, Mick Brown and Jon Levin in February 2016

 Larry Marano photo

Event update

The Concerts By Canoe event with Harwell Grice Band, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled. The cancellation happened after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press.

THURSDAY

Harvester Outdoors: Darrell Scott

One of Americana music’s great songwriters and performers returns to the Harvester, this time for an outdoor, socially distanced gig. Scott’s hits include The Chicks’ “Long Time Gone” and Travis Tritt’s “Great Day to Be Alive.” Scott will make you forget about those versions, while singing soulfully and doing an amazing job backing himself, solo, on multiple instruments. Show up between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to donate blood inside the building and get a free ticket to the show. Flip back to Saturday’s cutNscratch column to read more about the blood drive.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, outside by farmers market, Rocky Mount. $47 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, darrellscott.com

Tone, Taste, and Timing: A guitar workshop with David McLaughlin

A picker known for his work with the Johnson Mountain Boys shows you some important stuff.

Details: 3 p.m. Handmade Music School, Floyd, via crowdcast.io/handmademusic. $15 suggested donation. facebook.com/handmademusicschool

Mercy Creek

Folk-rock duo hits Parkway.

Details: 5:30 p.m.Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mercycreek.com

Melissa McSherry

Keyboardist and singer McSherry plays top 40 covers and originals.

Details: 7 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings at Tanglewood. Free. 725-9464, facebook.com/bwwtanglewood, melissamcsherry.com

FRIDAY

Dokken

With Red Reign

The metal band that brought you “Dream Warriors” and “Lightning Strikes Again” hits Roanoke. Classic lineup member George Lynch, he of lightning guitar licks, was originally supposed to open this show with his own act, but apparently has dropped out. Frontman Don Dokken will be onstage, fronting his namesake band.

Details: 6 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $30 general admission, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, dokken.net, redreignband.com

Harvester Outdoors: Mountain Heart

Bassett native Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart return to the Harvester. Vocal and instrumental fireworks are a given.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $27 advance, $30 day of show (plus fee). Mountainheart.com

Melinda Isley and The Outcry

Contemporary Christian music acts play a Roanoke church. Check out Isley’s single, “Crazy,” at youtu.be/qtQo3_MUIb4.

Details: 7 p.m. Penn Forest Worship Center, 3735 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke. Free. 772-9482, pfwc.net, revivalmusiccompany.com/melindaisley, facebook.com/theoutcry

Pirate Ball and Costume Contest: Out of Spite

It’s a pirate-themed weekend at the lake. Out of Spite plays a yaaaar-inducing variety of covers.

Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $20. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/outofspiterocks

Marie Anderson

Check out one of the hardest working performers in the valleys, who has talent to match that ethic.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/MarieRavenAndersonMusic

LiveStream Double Bill — Grace Pettis and Wayne Willingham

Folk-rock singer and songwriter Pettis, an award-winner for original songs, is also a hardcore “Star Trek” fan.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, gracepettis.com, waynewillingham.com

Black Mountain Revival

Americana rockers play their first live show in four months, outdoors, where the physical distancing is easier.

Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackmountainrevival.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Clayton Mann

Check out Mann’s country-rocking single, “Cooler,” via li.sten.to/claytonmann.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steakhouse and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net

SATURDAY

Jazz in July: Jayna Elise Brown and the What Four, Lenny Marcus and Friends, Vosbein Magee Big Band, Flat Five Jazz Group

Brown, whose resume already includes huge YouTube views and a run on “America’s Got Talent,” leads a band of Roanoke-area all stars in what should be an excellent set, capping off a day of high-quality live jazz.

Details: 4 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. Free (no pets, no blankets). facebook.com/salemvaparksandrecreation, facebook.com/jaynaelise444, lennymarcusmusic.com

Legacy Motown Review

This band plays the Motown classics, but adds “Blurred Lines” and “Uptown Funk,” among other more contemporary numbers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Harvester. $22 advance, $24 day of show (plus fee). thelegacymotownrevue.com

Pirates Festival 2020: Eric Wayne Band, Black Collar

If the classic pirates of old were around these days, they might dig on Southern rock and blues.

Details: Noon (music at 5 p.m.) Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. Free. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand, facebook.com/blackcollarbluzNewport Jamboree: County Connection

Bring the family and enjoy some socially distanced bluegrass music, creekside.

Details: 7 p.m. 650 Blue Grass Trail, Newport. $5 suggested donation per adult, free 11-younger. facebook.com/NewportJamboree, facebook.com/countyconnectionbluegrass

Live Music on The Village Green: Dell Iron Project

Hear a variety of songs from an acoustic/Americana perspective.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd

Carolina Ignition

Rock music and bowling go together great. Check out that combo in Martinsville.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Sportlanes, 10 Koehler Road, Martinsville. $5, $10 for 18-20. 276-632-6060, facebook.com/sportlanes, facebook.com/CarolinaIgnition

Pirate Days Weekend: Barefoot West

A band that played original songs in the movie “Lake Effects” plays a pirate-themed lake gig.

Details: 7 p.m. Jake’s Place, 1041 Harbour Inn Lane, Moneta. Free. 297-4732, jakesplacesml.com

SUNDAY

Sharayah Spears Live Stream from The Spot

A folk singer with a wonderful voice and some good songs plays a virtual show.

Details: 7 p.m. via The Spot on Kirk Facebook Live face book.com/TheSpotonKirk, Roanoke. Donation-based via paypal.me/drivefor55 (put “Sharayah” in note). Thespotonkirk.org, sharayah.bandcamp.com

Amanda Bocchi and Soul Flood

Bocchi and her jazzy, soulful, Americana act gather under a tree outside the Fork.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Pub, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, amandabo cchi.com

WEDNESDAY

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Outdoor shenanigans will rollick in Rocky Mount, with the high-energy, gutbucket blues of the Rev. and crew.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $20 (plus fee). bigdamnband.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters,' has passed away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News