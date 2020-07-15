Top Tickets

One of Americana music’s great songwriters and performers returns to the Harvester, this time for an outdoor, socially distanced gig. Scott’s hits include The Chicks’ “Long Time Gone” and Travis Tritt’s “Great Day to Be Alive.” Scott will make you forget about those versions, while singing soulfully and doing an amazing job backing himself, solo, on multiple instruments. Show up between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to donate blood inside the building and get a free ticket to the show. Flip back to Saturday’s cutNscratch column to read more about the blood drive.