Top Tickets

THURSDAY
Harvester Outdoors: Darrell Scott
One of Americana music’s great songwriters and performers returns to the Harvester, this time for an outdoor, socially distanced gig. Scott’s hits include The Chicks’ “Long Time Gone” and Travis Tritt’s “Great Day to Be Alive.” Scott will make you forget about those versions, while singing soulfully and doing an amazing job backing himself, solo, on multiple instruments. Show up between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to donate blood inside the building and get a free ticket to the show. Flip back to Saturday’s cutNscratch column to read more about the blood drive.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, outside by farmers market, Rocky Mount. $47 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, darrellscott.com
Tone, Taste, and Timing: A guitar workshop with David McLaughlin
A picker known for his work with the Johnson Mountain Boys shows you some important stuff.
Details: 3 p.m. Handmade Music School, Floyd, via crowdcast.io/handmademusic. $15 suggested donation. facebook.com/handmademusicschool
Mercy Creek
Folk-rock duo hits Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m.Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mercycreek.com
Melissa McSherry
Keyboardist and singer McSherry plays top 40 covers and originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings at Tanglewood. Free. 725-9464, facebook.com/bwwtanglewood, melissamcsherry.com
FRIDAY
Dokken
With Red Reign
The metal band that brought you “Dream Warriors” and “Lightning Strikes Again” hits Roanoke. Classic lineup member George Lynch, he of lightning guitar licks, was originally supposed to open this show with his own act, but apparently has dropped out. Frontman Don Dokken will be onstage, fronting his namesake band.
Details: 6 p.m. gate. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $30 general admission, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, dokken.net, redreignband.com
Harvester Outdoors: Mountain Heart
Bassett native Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart return to the Harvester. Vocal and instrumental fireworks are a given.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $27 advance, $30 day of show (plus fee). Mountainheart.com
Melinda Isley and The Outcry
Contemporary Christian music acts play a Roanoke church. Check out Isley’s single, “Crazy,” at youtu.be/qtQo3_MUIb4.
Details: 7 p.m. Penn Forest Worship Center, 3735 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke. Free. 772-9482, pfwc.net, revivalmusiccompany.com/melindaisley, facebook.com/theoutcry
Pirate Ball and Costume Contest: Out of Spite
It’s a pirate-themed weekend at the lake. Out of Spite plays a yaaaar-inducing variety of covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $20. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/outofspiterocks
Marie Anderson
Check out one of the hardest working performers in the valleys, who has talent to match that ethic.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/MarieRavenAndersonMusic
LiveStream Double Bill — Grace Pettis and Wayne Willingham
Folk-rock singer and songwriter Pettis, an award-winner for original songs, is also a hardcore “Star Trek” fan.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, gracepettis.com, waynewillingham.com
Black Mountain Revival
Americana rockers play their first live show in four months, outdoors, where the physical distancing is easier.
Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackmountainrevival.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Clayton Mann
Check out Mann’s country-rocking single, “Cooler,” via li.sten.to/claytonmann.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steakhouse and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net
SATURDAY
Jazz in July: Jayna Elise Brown and the What Four, Lenny Marcus and Friends, Vosbein Magee Big Band, Flat Five Jazz Group
Brown, whose resume already includes huge YouTube views and a run on “America’s Got Talent,” leads a band of Roanoke-area all stars in what should be an excellent set, capping off a day of high-quality live jazz.
Details: 4 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. Free (no pets, no blankets). facebook.com/salemvaparksandrecreation, facebook.com/jaynaelise444, lennymarcusmusic.com
Legacy Motown Review
This band plays the Motown classics, but adds “Blurred Lines” and “Uptown Funk,” among other more contemporary numbers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Harvester. $22 advance, $24 day of show (plus fee). thelegacymotownrevue.com
Pirates Festival 2020: Eric Wayne Band, Black Collar
If the classic pirates of old were around these days, they might dig on Southern rock and blues.
Details: Noon (music at 5 p.m.) Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. Free. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand, facebook.com/blackcollarbluzNewport Jamboree: County Connection
Bring the family and enjoy some socially distanced bluegrass music, creekside.
Details: 7 p.m. 650 Blue Grass Trail, Newport. $5 suggested donation per adult, free 11-younger. facebook.com/NewportJamboree, facebook.com/countyconnectionbluegrass
Live Music on The Village Green: Dell Iron Project
Hear a variety of songs from an acoustic/Americana perspective.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd
Carolina Ignition
Rock music and bowling go together great. Check out that combo in Martinsville.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Sportlanes, 10 Koehler Road, Martinsville. $5, $10 for 18-20. 276-632-6060, facebook.com/sportlanes, facebook.com/CarolinaIgnition
Pirate Days Weekend: Barefoot West
A band that played original songs in the movie “Lake Effects” plays a pirate-themed lake gig.
Details: 7 p.m. Jake’s Place, 1041 Harbour Inn Lane, Moneta. Free. 297-4732, jakesplacesml.com
SUNDAY
Sharayah Spears Live Stream from The Spot
A folk singer with a wonderful voice and some good songs plays a virtual show.
Details: 7 p.m. via The Spot on Kirk Facebook Live face book.com/TheSpotonKirk, Roanoke. Donation-based via paypal.me/drivefor55 (put “Sharayah” in note). Thespotonkirk.org, sharayah.bandcamp.com
Amanda Bocchi and Soul Flood
Bocchi and her jazzy, soulful, Americana act gather under a tree outside the Fork.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Pub, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, amandabo cchi.com
WEDNESDAY
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Outdoor shenanigans will rollick in Rocky Mount, with the high-energy, gutbucket blues of the Rev. and crew.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $20 (plus fee). bigdamnband.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!