Virginia Children's Theatre announces winter youth ensemble

Virginia Children’s Theatre in Roanoke has announced who the members of its Youth Professional Ensemble will be during winter 2021.
Revived during the 2019-20 season, the program brings students together for weekly three-hour classes focused on aspects of musical theater. If all goes according to plan — a plan has the potential to be altered by COVID-19 conditions — the ensemble will put on a showcase performance at 6 p.m. on March 29. The venue hasn’t been decided on yet, VCT spokesperson Lindsay Tolar wrote in an email.
The members of the ensemble are:
Ben Armstrong, 14, Magna Vista High School freshman
Hannah Cecil, 18, Salem High School senior
Grace Eakin, 16, homeschooled junior
Olivia Goodman, 17, Patrick Henry High School senior
Anna Locklear, 15, homeschooled freshman
Charles Meidlinger, 17, Patrick Henry High School junior
Carter Mullins, 17, William Byrd High School junior
Mikayla Parker, 16, homeschooled sophomore
Jack Plogger, 16, Patrick Henry High School junior
Ann Marie Thorell, 15, Hidden Valley High School sophomore
Kennady Wade, 15, Patrick Henry High School sophomore
Caroline Weston, 18, Cave Spring High School senior
For more information, call 400-7795 or visit roanokechildrenstheatre.org.