Virginia Children's Theatre announces winter youth ensemble

Virginia Children’s Theatre in Roanoke has announced who the members of its Youth Professional Ensemble will be during winter 2021.

Revived during the 2019-20 season, the program brings students together for weekly three-hour classes focused on aspects of musical theater. If all goes according to plan — a plan has the potential to be altered by COVID-19 conditions — the ensemble will put on a showcase performance at 6 p.m. on March 29. The venue hasn’t been decided on yet, VCT spokesperson Lindsay Tolar wrote in an email.