Virginia Children's Theatre announces winter youth ensemble
Virginia Children’s Theatre in Roanoke has announced who the members of its Youth Professional Ensemble will be during winter 2021.

Revived during the 2019-20 season, the program brings students together for weekly three-hour classes focused on aspects of musical theater. If all goes according to plan — a plan has the potential to be altered by COVID-19 conditions — the ensemble will put on a showcase performance at 6 p.m. on March 29. The venue hasn’t been decided on yet, VCT spokesperson Lindsay Tolar wrote in an email.

The members of the ensemble are:

Ben Armstrong, 14, Magna Vista High School freshman

Hannah Cecil, 18, Salem High School senior

Grace Eakin, 16, homeschooled junior

Olivia Goodman, 17, Patrick Henry High School senior

Anna Locklear, 15, homeschooled freshman

Charles Meidlinger, 17, Patrick Henry High School junior

Carter Mullins, 17, William Byrd High School junior

Mikayla Parker, 16, homeschooled sophomore

Jack Plogger, 16, Patrick Henry High School junior

Ann Marie Thorell, 15, Hidden Valley High School sophomore

Kennady Wade, 15, Patrick Henry High School sophomore

Caroline Weston, 18, Cave Spring High School senior

For more information, call 400-7795 or visit roanokechildrenstheatre.org.

