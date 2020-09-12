Virginia Safari Park hones rhino conservation efforts

Southern white rhinoceroses aren’t that different from dogs, according to Sarah Friedel, director of the Virginia Safari Park.
“They’ll do more for belly rubs than they will for food,” she said of the seven rhinos who live at the Natural Bridge attraction, which features a drive-through zoo as well as walk-through exhibits. “They’re very affectionate, and they love attention.”
While Virginia Safari Park’s rhinos nom peacefully on acres of grass in their spacious exhibit, their wild brethren in Africa and Asia are struggling to survive due to horrific poaching and habitat loss.
Operators at Zoofari Parks Corporation, the company that runs the Virginia Safari Park, Alabama Safari Park and the Gulf Breeze Zoo in Florida, imported four female southern white rhinos from South Africa in 2011 to start a captive breeding program. Leroy, a male, arrived in 2013 from the Center for the Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Florida. Since then, four babies have been born at Virginia Safari Park, with two more expected this fall.
“You’re seeing alarming rates of decrease in wild populations,” said Katy Massey, conservation coordinator for Zoofari Parks Cooperation. “And so, what we’re hoping to do is to be able to have a safety net for genetics if the current trends continue.”
Two to three rhinos are poached each day in South Africa, according to Humane Society International. Poachers cut off the rhinos’ horns — which are mistakenly believed to have medicinal properties in some parts of the world — often while the animals are still alive.
“People want rhinos for their horn, which is just keratin so it’s the same as our hair or fingernails,” Massey said. “It’s just people who believe in superstition who continue to purchase it because they think it will cure hangovers or cure cancer.”
All five species of rhinos — white, black, Javan, Sumatran and the greater one-horned rhino — are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Two-thirds of the world’s five rhino species could go extinct in our lifetime, according to the International Rhino Foundation.
In March 2018, the last living male northern white rhino died. Scientists hope to use reproductive technology to breed more, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to pull the species back from the brink.
Today, the southern white rhino is the least endangered of the rhino species.
This wasn’t always the case. In the late 19th century, white rhinos were thought to be extinct, until a small population was discovered in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, in 1895. After decades of conservation efforts and anti-poaching efforts, today there are an estimated 18,000 living, according to the IRF. That includes about 671 in captivity based on a 2018 survey by conservation group Save the Rhino International.
While southern white rhinos aren’t as endangered as, say, Sumatran rhinos — about 80 of those are thought to be left on Earth — “it doesn’t mean that their numbers are not going down,” cautioned Massey.
Operators at Virginia Safari Park hope that visitors who coo over the rhinos at Virginia Safari Park will take time to study how rhinos suffer in the wild when they return home. “Our animals are educational ambassadors,” said Massey. “They raise awareness for their wild counterparts.”
Kimberly Altamirano of Salem made an August visit to the Virginia Safari Park with her husband and two children. The family literally gasped in unison, Altamirano said, when they caught sight of the horned beasts on the hill. Her kids had watched rhinos on the TV show “Secrets of the Zoo” and were happy to see some in real life. “We are big fans of big animals,” Altamirano said.
Visitors to the Virginia Safari Park have a chance to get a closer look at the rhinos during the attraction’s week-long celebration of World Rhino Day, which is held on Sept. 22 each year.
From Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, the park offers behind-the-scenes encounters with the rhinos. Tickets are $150 for the experience, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the IRF.
“Anytime you’re able to get close to a wild animal, it’s really special,” Massey said of the encounters. “But especially one that has a haunting story, when you hear about what’s going on out in the wild and how quickly we’re losing rhino populations.”
Virginia Safari Park began offering the rhino encounters on World Rhino Day in 2018. So far, the park has raised $7,500 for conservation efforts, Massey said.
Life in Natural Bridge
After a 16-month pregnancy, Samira gave birth to Sawyer, the first rhino calf born at Virginia Safari Park, overnight in 2015. Although Friedel missed the big event, she stayed glued to the mother and baby for about a week afterward. “I actually slept with them in the rhino barn because it was our first baby, and we just wanted to make sure everything was good,” Friedel said. “But she was a fantastic mom.”
Of the four rhino calves born in the park, only Killian was born during the day, Friedel said. Mother rhino Kya didn’t feel like having an audience. “We had to army crawl up to her pen and peek around the corner because she did not like us watching,” she said.
That 2018 birth nearly gave Friedel a heart attack because the baby came out back hooves first, she said. Luckily, everything turned out fine. “It took about seven minutes once she got a foot out before she had the rest of him out,” she said.
Normally, the rhinos spend much of their days grazing in the field. They enjoy alfalfa as a treat. “They get very little grain,” Friedel said. “Their primary diet is roughage.”
The rhinos enjoy having keepers rub their horns and appreciate being patted almost anywhere. “Their favorite is definitely their belly,” she said.
The rhinos don’t seem to mind Virginia weather, Friedel said. “They go outside anytime it’s above 32 degrees,” she said.
While the rhinos can take refuge in a barn that’s heated, “generally their body heat alone keeps it at 60 degrees,” Friedel said.
While she’s known four of the rhinos since they were calves, Friedel considers all seven rhinos to be her babies. “They’re definitely the animals I have the closest relationship to here,” she said. “I love all the animals, but those are my special, special babes.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!