VT's International Street Fair happening Sunday, April 24

20190428_InternationalStreetFair_NA_0022

Participants carry flags of many nations in the procession opening a previous year's International Street Fair on the Virginia Tech campus. 

Virginia Tech's Cranwell International Center will host the 61st International Street Fair on Sunday, April 24, from noon to 6 p.m. on Alumni Mall. 

This annual festival features interactive presentations from international groups, traditional games, arts, crafts and other items available for purchase from the students. Student organizations representing more than 40 countries will have booths with displays about cultures from around the world. There will also be more than 20 international dance and music performances, as well as children’s activities. Several regional food trucks will also have international cuisine available for purchase. 

For details about the day's happenings, go to https://international.vt.edu/events-and-workshops/international_street_fair.html

For more information contact Fawna Zwart, assistant director for campus and community engagement, at Fawna@vt.edu or 231-9066. 

- Submitted by Jordan Fifer 

