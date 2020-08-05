You are the owner of this article.
Walmart drive-in series includes 2 Roanoke stores
Walmart drive-in series includes 2 Roanoke stores

“Wonder Woman” is among the movies that Walmart Supercenters nationwide will present at their Walmart Drive-In series.

 imdb.com

Park and chill at Walmart? With the Walmart Drive-in, that is possible.

The national chain department store has scheduled pop-up movie events at 160 of its U.S. “supercenter” locations. The free showings include two in Roanoke, according to the thewalmartdrivein.com.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Tribeca Film Festival is curating the flicks, which will include “Black Panther,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “E.T.” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Also planned are virtual or real-life visits from such celebrities as Drew Barrymore, LeBron James and Jennifer Garner, EW reported.

It was unclear which movies were playing at which Roanoke-area Walmarts, but you can find out after 5 p.m. by visiting thewalmartdrivein.com to sign up for the tickets, get dates and learn which movies are playing here.

Other info at the site includes the coronavirus-related rules. For example, you have to stay in your car and listen to the movies via FM radios. If you have to get out of your car, wear a mask, the site says.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

SpaceX crew returned to Earth and other space news you missed

