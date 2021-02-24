Warm Spanish brandy for a cold night

Once the grapes are pressed into juice, it is fermented into a very tart wine. This wine is not really palatable on its own because of its profound sourness. The wine is then distilled either in a column still or an alembic still, which resembles a giant copper goose. This type of still was pioneered by the Moors. If you want to see an alembic still, Franklin County Distillery in Boone’s Mill has an impressive cognac still on display.

The solera system is used to produce sherry as well as brandy. Once the wine is distilled, the fiery distillate is placed into barrels that previously held sherry, which are stacked in an organized system. There are layers of barrels stacked on top of each other with the oldest on the bottom, some more than 60 years old. When blending time comes, liquor is extracted from the oldest barrels and then blended with less-old stock closer to the top of the stack. As brandy is extracted, it is topped up with stock from the next oldest layer of barrels and so forth. Based on that, a blend of brandy could have some drops of really old spirit mixed in. Not all Spanish brandy is made by the solera system.