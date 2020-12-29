Whatever Happened To: Larry Dowdy moves from radio to podcasting

“Well so far, honestly, I’m enjoying it,” Dowdy, 64, said. “I didn’t know what to expect. It’s really been like putting together an interview for radio, except for a podcast you can go a little longer. Not too many people, I don’t think, do two at about the same time.”

The two Larrys have known each other since a teenaged Dowdy walked into the WROV-AM studio with his parents. Dowdy said that Bly was his mentor. Bly said that Dowdy gives him too much credit. Either way, a friendship stuck.

“Down through the years, even though he went one way and I went another, we remained friends and kept in touch,” said Bly, 73, a Roanoke radio and advertising stalwart, who also starred on the Blue Ridge Public Television show “Cookin’ Cheap.” “It’s kind of wonderful right now that we’re joined back and forth with these podcasts.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People tell Bly, who closed his ad agency about four years ago, that he should write a book. Bly says he is not a good enough writer, but he has a million stories, “and they’re all true.”

“This gives me an opportunity to sort of capture some of these stories and share them with people, and of course make Larry Dowdy giggle a lot,” Bly said.