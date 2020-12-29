Whatever Happened To: Larry Dowdy moves from radio to podcasting

Roanoke radio personality Larry Dowdy hadn’t even retired from his final on-air job before deciding that podcasts would be his next thing.
His old friend Larry Bly was thinking the same thing, too. Sort of.
“When he found out I was retiring, he sent me a text one afternoon,” Dowdy recalled in a phone call last week. “He said, you wanna do a podcast? I said, sure. He came back with, what’s a podcast?”
Dowdy explained it, then they agreed to take a few days on their own, for each to come up with a name for it. When they reconvened, they both had one name in common: Two Larrys and a Mic.
“That’s scary,” Dowdy said, with a laugh.
They worked fast. Dowdy, who ended a 47-year radio run on July 30, at WLNI-FM (105.9), in Lynchburg, debuted his first podcast, Larry Dowdy Mic Side, on Aug. 20. It featured Bly, and they announced that Two Larrys and a Mic would drop on Aug. 25. They’ve done nine episodes since, while Dowdy has produced 12 editions of Mic Side.
The duo ‘cast banks on the camaraderie between two old radio guys having fun and cutting up a little. The latter features interviews with such well-known Southwest Virginians as Sammy Oakey (he and Dowdy chatted about Oakey’s Beatles fandom), WDBJ-7 meteorologist Brent Watts, musician/songwriter Tommy Holcomb (The Vikings) and Virginia Tech prof/political analyst Bob Denton.
“Well so far, honestly, I’m enjoying it,” Dowdy, 64, said. “I didn’t know what to expect. It’s really been like putting together an interview for radio, except for a podcast you can go a little longer. Not too many people, I don’t think, do two at about the same time.”
The two Larrys have known each other since a teenaged Dowdy walked into the WROV-AM studio with his parents. Dowdy said that Bly was his mentor. Bly said that Dowdy gives him too much credit. Either way, a friendship stuck.
“Down through the years, even though he went one way and I went another, we remained friends and kept in touch,” said Bly, 73, a Roanoke radio and advertising stalwart, who also starred on the Blue Ridge Public Television show “Cookin’ Cheap.” “It’s kind of wonderful right now that we’re joined back and forth with these podcasts.”
People tell Bly, who closed his ad agency about four years ago, that he should write a book. Bly says he is not a good enough writer, but he has a million stories, “and they’re all true.”
“This gives me an opportunity to sort of capture some of these stories and share them with people, and of course make Larry Dowdy giggle a lot,” Bly said.
Dowdy marvels at the endless supply of old reel-to-reel, cassette and digital audio tapes that Bly has saved, full of air checks with classic and not-so-classic moments. They’re making use of many on the Two Larrys podcast.
“I had requested for Larry, for the Christmas edition (Dec. 17) to pull out a couple of spoof commercials that Bart Prater did, the late Bart Prater,” Dowdy said. “He had played them for me one other time, and I told him, we’ve gotta play these for Christmas.”
As to Bly’s endless supply of stories, Dowdy said his favorite is yet to come.
“Every time he tells it, I just about wet my pants, because I’m laughing so hard about how he attended Patsy Cline’s funeral.”
Dowdy has lots of plans for more of both shows. Elvis Presley will be a topic in January, as the late King’s birthday is Jan. 8. On Mic Side, he’ll feature his former WLNI “The Morning Line” co-host, Kenny Shelton, who has done gigs as an Elvis impersonator.
Both podcasts typically run less then a half-hour, though a couple have gone over. The reasoning, Dowdy said, is that a person can get in their car, click on a podcast and listen to the whole thing in the time it takes to drive across town.
“It still fascinates me, whether it’s a 20-minute podcast or a 30-minute podcast, that somebody is gonna take 20 to 30 minutes out of their busy day just for us,” he said. “The average person has about seven podcasts they listen to, if they listen to podcasts.”
He hopes they’ll add two more. In fact, the audience is starting to grow.
“Again, the fact that folks will take time to listen to whatever we put out there, that says something, because there are a zillion podcasts around,” Dowdy said. “We’re not making anything [money-wise], but we’re just having fun.”
For an old broadcaster like Dowdy, podcasting has turned into a fun retirement gig. You can hear his shows on multiple apps, including Spotify and Apple.