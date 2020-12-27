Whatever Happened To: Nonprofit music venues work to move forward in pandemic

“Last we checked we had about 70,000 livestream views,” said Bruce Bryan, lead organizer for The Spot. “Think about how many shows we’d have to do here to put 70,000 people in this room.”

Neither venture would have carried either venue through. Both relied on a mixture of COVID relief funds and donations, they said.

‘Base hits’ at 5 Points

Godsey launched a “Giving Tuesday” fundraiser on social media and the venue’s own website. More than 150 people donated almost $8,000 in early December.

He said he was grateful for them, and for the Roanoke government officials, who not only were easy to work with on relief funds, but also reliable partners on the socially distanced outdoor concerts.

“People give the city a lot of crap … But they should be commended,” he said. “If you support 5 Points Music and you love what we do, then you should know I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without the city’s support this year.

“The same goes for our donors and funders, and the same goes for our guests and audience, and the same goes for our staff and volunteers. Nothing happens without everybody. But you take one of them out, and who’s to say we’re in the same spot.”