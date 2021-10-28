Witches of Windsor to dance in Grandin

If you’re flitting around Halloween-style on Sunday, with the rest of the ghouls and goblins, stop by Grandin Village to tour the spectacular decorations and see The Witches of Windsor (Avenue) perform their witchy dance.
Several streets, centered on Maiden Lane and Windsor Avenue, are already decked out for the holiday. The neighborhood goes all out in a display that rivals Christmas.
Steve and Jeanie Francis, whose home is Halloween Central, started the tradition when they moved to Windsor Avenue 14 years ago. Their two boys, Dylan and Joe, were 8 and 2 then.
“It started with a few little things, and it just grew from there,” Jeanie Francis said.
Her decorations include oversized props from the Roanoke Children’s Theater (Joe, now 16, is an actor); a real casket; a light, sound and fog show (courtesy Dylan, who’s a sound engineer); a mummy; and a spectral bridal couple. The whole family participates, from a black-garbed Steve or Jeanie jumping out at people from behind the casket to Dylan accosting revelers with a spooky, disembodied voice.
Joe Francis cruises the neighborhood wearing the huge head from The Big Friendly Giant, which the Children’s Theater staged in 2017.
“One of the neighbors says it’s not Halloween until the BFG shows up,” Jeanie Francis said.
Their first Halloween in the neighborhood, 8-year-old Dylan sat in the yard dressed as a scarecrow, with a bowl of candy in his lap. He didn’t move until someone reached for a treat.
“Scared kids all night,” his proud mom said. “It just kind of mushroomed from there.”
They typically give out 600 pieces of candy a year.
Starting at 5:30, the Witches of Windsor will perform the Wolfshagen Hexenbrut dance in front of the Francis home, and repeat the performance every half hour or so.
Wolfshagen Hexenbrut means “Wolf Hunter Witches Brood” in German, and this choreography originates with a group of women in Wolfshagen im Harz, a subdivision of Langelsheim, a city in Lower Saxony’s Harz Mountains.
The dance was created for the annual celebration of Walpurgis Night, a feast day marked in many European countries on April 30 and May 1. In the Harz Mountains, tradition says that witches meet on the highest peak on Walpurgis Night. People dress as witches, light fires and play loud music to frighten them away and protect their homes and livestock. In 2016 the Wolfshagen witches uploaded a video to YouTube, which showed the group performing to the jazzy sounds of pop reggae star Peter Fox’s “Schuttel Deinen Speck” (Shake Your Bacon).
It went viral.
So many people around the world asked for instructions that the group’s leader, Antje Wedde, created a tutorial video, and now the dance is done from Australia to Alaska. In 2019, Jeanie Francis told her friends, “We should do this.” Roanoke’s own Witches of Windsor took to the streets.
Fifteen witches danced that year, to the delight of a number of spectators. We all know what happened in 2020, so although there was socially distant trick-or-treating, there was no dance.
Now they’re starting over in 2021.
“We’re not sure how many witches we’ll have this year,” Jeanie Francis said. “But we’re back!”