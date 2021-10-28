Witches of Windsor to dance in Grandin

If you’re flitting around Halloween-style on Sunday, with the rest of the ghouls and goblins, stop by Grandin Village to tour the spectacular decorations and see The Witches of Windsor (Avenue) perform their witchy dance.

Several streets, centered on Maiden Lane and Windsor Avenue, are already decked out for the holiday. The neighborhood goes all out in a display that rivals Christmas.

Steve and Jeanie Francis, whose home is Halloween Central, started the tradition when they moved to Windsor Avenue 14 years ago. Their two boys, Dylan and Joe, were 8 and 2 then.

“It started with a few little things, and it just grew from there,” Jeanie Francis said.

Her decorations include oversized props from the Roanoke Children’s Theater (Joe, now 16, is an actor); a real casket; a light, sound and fog show (courtesy Dylan, who’s a sound engineer); a mummy; and a spectral bridal couple. The whole family participates, from a black-garbed Steve or Jeanie jumping out at people from behind the casket to Dylan accosting revelers with a spooky, disembodied voice.

Joe Francis cruises the neighborhood wearing the huge head from The Big Friendly Giant, which the Children’s Theater staged in 2017.