 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WWE Supershow coming to Berglund Center
0 comments

WWE Supershow coming to Berglund Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WWE Raw and Smackdown fighters will get it on during Thanksgiving weekend in Roanoke.

The WWE Supershow is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Berglund Center. Atop the bill is the Smackdown women's championship match, with Becky Lynch taking on Bianca Belair. Damian Priest will go up against Sheamus for the United States championship.

Roman Reigns & The USOs vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits and "many more" WWE superstars will be in the ring, according to a Berglund Center news release. Bobby Lashley and Charlotte Flair would be among them, according to wwe.com/wwe-supershow-roanoke-va.

Tickets are $102, $77, $57, $42, $27 and $17, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, via roanokelive.com

— The Roanoke Times

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Vin Diesel seemingly teases some details on ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert