WWE Supershow coming to Berglund Center

WWE Raw and Smackdown fighters will get it on during Thanksgiving weekend in Roanoke.

The WWE Supershow is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Berglund Center. Atop the bill is the Smackdown women's championship match, with Becky Lynch taking on Bianca Belair. Damian Priest will go up against Sheamus for the United States championship.

Roman Reigns & The USOs vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits and "many more" WWE superstars will be in the ring, according to a Berglund Center news release. Bobby Lashley and Charlotte Flair would be among them, according to wwe.com/wwe-supershow-roanoke-va.

Tickets are $102, $77, $57, $42, $27 and $17, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, via roanokelive.com

— The Roanoke Times