Y at VT raffle continues until May 17

What would you do with an extra $22,000?

The YMCA at Virginia Tech's 50/50 raffle is currently underway. Tickets are on sale, as available, until 4 p.m. on May 17 online only at www.vtymca.org/50-50-raffle/.

Half of the proceeds (after expenses) go to the Y to support our community outreach programs, while the other half goes to the raffle winner.

Funds raised by the raffle will support services such as Meals On Main, which feeds up to 300 children five days a week; international programs providing activities to raise awareness and highlight the contributions of different immigrant groups to the community; Senior Connections, addressing issues of loneliness and isolation in our aging population; and more.

The Y is only selling 2,000 tickets for this raffle. That means you have a 1-in-2,000 chance of winning up to $22,000. Buy two tickets and your chances improve to 1-in-1,000!

Tickets are $25 each.

The drawing will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at 5 p.m. at the Y Center at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. The winner does not need to be present to win; he or she will be notified via email, phone or U.S. postal mail.

Submitted by Laureen Blakemore