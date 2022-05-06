Color:brown View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The View at Blue Ridge Commons is the largest new apartment complex built in the Roanoke Valley in 48 years.
The announcement of the accolade came well over a month after the Montgomery County School Board unanimously and formally terminated its former superintendent without cause.
Larry "Kenny" Bowman is charged with combining to injure others in their reputation, trade, business or profession, a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia law.
Matt Foutz grew up in Franklin County.
Ocal "Bubba" Smith, who was fired from his lineman job with the utility, was awarded $2.3 million in lost wages and other damages.
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
Who said you can’t go home again?
A man was found fatally shot on a Roanoke neighborhood street early Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Two people were shot early Sunday in what Roanoke County police are calling a home invasion and robbery.
Cancellation of the controversial 303-mile project that opponents covet does not appear to be in the cards,
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.