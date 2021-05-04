Community: NRCC announces virtual art exhibition

New River Community College is now accepting artwork submissions from all ages for a virtual exhibit that will be displayed online July 26 -Oct. 31, 2021. NRCC is partnering on this project with an international exhibition to bring attention to the environment.

The exhibit, “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” is a multimedia, multi-venue, cross-border art intervention that will investigate extractive industry in all its forms. According to the project’s website, it is a global coalition of artists and creators committed to shining a light on all forms of extractive industry – from mining and drilling to the reckless plundering and exploitation of fresh water, fertile soil, timber, marine life, and innumerable other resources across the globe. The Extraction Project will culminate in a constellation of nearly 50 overlapping exhibitions, performances, installations, site-specific work, land art, street art, publications, poetry readings, and cross-media events throughout 2021 and beyond. For more information about the exhibit, visit https://www.extractionart.org/home.