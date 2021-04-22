Community: Play word games April 23-25 to help local adults learn to read

In SPELLebration of literacy, Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley will host the Word Game Weekend Extravaganza April 23 (World Book Day) to April 25.
Do something extraWORDinary from your living room! Participants challenge friends or family to play word games of choice – at home or online – and receive a “Words Change Worlds’ T-shirt.
“Everyone's a winner because donations help local adults learn to read,” said Linda Jilk, executive director.
All competitors will be entered into a drawing to win prizes generously donated by Oriental Trading Company, Cracker Barrel, Virginia Museum of Transportation, Texas Roadhouse, and local artist Karen Holbert.
Individuals of all ages are invited to pay $20 to play and receive a T-shirt. Literacy supporters who want to play but don't want a shirt are encouraged to participate and make a donation of any amount. A list of 50 word games ideas will be sent to all registrants. Word games are available for check out at Radford Public Library and Pearisburg Public Library.
Funds raised through LVNRV’s Word Game Weekend Extravaganza will support programs to give adults the language and literacy skills they need for personal independence and family self-sufficiency.
LVNRV, a United Way partner agency, provides free instruction – in reading, writing, math, basic computer skills, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), and assistance preparing for exams such as the GED, U.S. Citizenship test, and driver’s license – to help adults achieve their goals. LVNRV also provides family literacy programming to help parents learn to read to their children and support their children’s education.
“Adult literacy is more important than ever,” said Jilk. “Our New River Valley neighbors need new literacy, language, and digital skills to understand critical health information, to access community resources, to obtain basic skills or a GED to secure employment, to perform on-line job search, to help their children with homework, and to participate in this new virtual world.”
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), more than 24,000 New River Valley adults read at or below Level 1, which indicates these adults struggle to read brief texts on familiar topics to locate a single piece of information. More than 38,000 local adults have Level 1 basic math skills – for example, these adults struggle with solving a one-step problem involving counting or percentages.
The Word Game Weekend Extravaganza is being held in lieu of the organization’s annual spring Scrabble Tournament, a major fundraiser. LVNRV’s 2022 Scrabble Tournament will be held Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-8:30 pm at the German Club of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Challenge your friends/family and register today! For more information or to register, please visit www.lvnrv.org/gamesforliteracy, email info@lvnrv.org, or call (540) 382-7262.
Submitted by LVNRV