A walk to defeat scleroderma

The Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College and the National Scleroderma Foundation are sponsoring the third “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” walk on March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the indoor track at Sweet Briar’s Fitness and Athletic Center.

Scleroderma is a comparatively rare rheumatic disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues. Some cases are mild, while others are life-threatening. It primarily affects middle-aged women, but men and children can also develop the condition. So far medical science has not identified a definitive cause, and although there are various modes of treatment there is still no cure.

The money raised from this walk will go to support patients and their families coping with scleroderma, educate and promote public awareness, stimulate and support research to improve treatment, and ultimately, find a cause and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.

Anyone may register as a walker. The fee is $25 per participant. You can register on-site the day of the event, beginning at 9 a.m., or online at nationalsclerodermafoundation.org. Children under 12 walk free, as do individuals with scleroderma or a related diagnosis. A live auction will follow the walk. All donations are tax deductible. Sponsorships are also available.

For more information, contact walk co-chair Suzanne Raine at suzanne.raine@gmail.com or Margaret Ann White at mwhite@sbc.edu.

— Margaret Ann White, a reader in Amherst