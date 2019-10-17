 Skip to main content
Take the kids, Oct. 17-23
Fall Break at the Ratcliffe Museum

Children can collect seed and pods from the gardens surrounding the museum and make a plantable work of art. Snacks, drinks and craft supplies included. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, 51 Commerce St., Pulaski. $20 donation per child. 980-2307.

Saturday

Breakfast with the Animals: Eat with the Endangered

During the last gathering of the season, guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo's education outreach animals. Learn about the different threats these threatened animals are facing in the wild. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Rd S.E., Roanoke. Costs vary. 343-3241.

