Ex-school employee under investigation

Two law enforcement agencies are conducting joint investigations involving a Radford man charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of images of another.

Michael J. Trujillo, 32, is being investigated by both the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg Police Department, according to a news release, which states the alleged offenses involve both adults and juveniles.

Trujillo is a former employee with Montgomery County Public Schools. A statement from the school division indicates Trujillo worked for MCPS from August 2011 to May 2021 at numerous schools including Harding Avenue Elementary, Kipps Elementary, Price’s Fork Elementary and Blacksburg Middle School.

MCPS is cooperating fully with law enforcement in its investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office indicated the charges stemmed from a September 2020 offense involving an adult.

Online court records indicate Trujillo was released on recognizance.

Authorities are asking anyone with information pertaining to the investigation or who wishes to report a separate incident to contact the criminal investigation division of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915 or the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed to this story.

