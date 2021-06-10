Explore Park to debut new bike trails during Adventure Saturday

Mountain bikers at Explore Park on Saturday morning will tear up the track during opening rides on the Blue Ridge Bike Center skills course, initiating an all-day celebration of outdoor activities at the 1,100-acre recreation space.
“This has really been a team effort to make this happen… Developed right out of the ground,” said Mark Courtright, Roanoke County Assistant Director of Parks. “None of the features were purchased or fabricated.”
The $400,000 skills trail, built by contractors, is accessed via a newly paved parking lot off Rutrough Road and was mostly funded by a state grant. The short loop trail features banked turns, a rock garden, log rolls and other terrain for bikers to warm-up and practice their abilities on.
From there, off-road cyclists can whip through the expanding network of mountain bike trails winding through Explore Park's shady wooded hillsides. Also opening on Saturday is the Voyager Trail, blazed by a club of local enthusiasts called the Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists, who collectively donated more than 700 construction hours.
"This is our first major project with Roanoke County and it is the beginning of a great relationship," said BROC Trails Coordinator Ian Bongard in a text message. "Together we are building trails that will push the Roanoke Valley to its full potential as an adventure destination."
Similar to snow-skiing difficulty ratings, the Voyager Trail is classified as a single black diamond for its steeper drops, jumps with tabletops, berms, humps and rolls, provided to the park for free, Courtright said. Bongard thanked the county, Roanoke Outside Foundation, Blue Mountain Adventures and Power Zone for helping BROC and its members.
“Some of these jumps you can probably go 15 feet across in the air,” Courtright said. “Folks have been riding this trail and we’ve gotten some really good comments on the challenge, as well as the workmanship that BROC brought to us.”
Explore Park is hosting its first Adventure Saturday of the summer on Saturday, with events from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the biking festivities, the free day includes a climbing tower, disc golf demonstrations, nature activities, live music, an artisan market and more, with a full lineup available online at explorepark.org.