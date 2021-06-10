Explore Park to debut new bike trails during Adventure Saturday

Mountain bikers at Explore Park on Saturday morning will tear up the track during opening rides on the Blue Ridge Bike Center skills course, initiating an all-day celebration of outdoor activities at the 1,100-acre recreation space.

“This has really been a team effort to make this happen… Developed right out of the ground,” said Mark Courtright, Roanoke County Assistant Director of Parks. “None of the features were purchased or fabricated.”

The $400,000 skills trail, built by contractors, is accessed via a newly paved parking lot off Rutrough Road and was mostly funded by a state grant. The short loop trail features banked turns, a rock garden, log rolls and other terrain for bikers to warm-up and practice their abilities on.

From there, off-road cyclists can whip through the expanding network of mountain bike trails winding through Explore Park's shady wooded hillsides. Also opening on Saturday is the Voyager Trail, blazed by a club of local enthusiasts called the Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists, who collectively donated more than 700 construction hours.