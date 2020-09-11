Extreme makeover: Will revamped backfield kickstart Virginia Tech’s dormant ground game?

BLACKSBURG — One of Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente’s top priorities going into the 2020 football season was to fix the team’s ground game.

It has been the missing ingredient during Fuente’s tenure, and a problem that predates his arrival in Blacksburg. The last running-back-led rushing attack for the Hokies that could accurately be called potent was in 2011 and led by David Wilson, who went on to be picked in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Tech averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game last season (ranked No. 49 in FBS out of 130 schools) on 4.1 yards per carry (86th). The Hokies’ production was down from the previous year despite a strong midseason stretch when they rushed for 220-plus yards in four of five games.

The first move Tech made was parting ways with running backs coach Zohn Burden after the end of the 2019 regular season. Fuente promoted Adam Lechtenberg to the position while the Hokies were prepping for the Belk Bowl.

Lechtenberg had been on the staff since 2017 as the team’s 10th on-field assistant in a similar player-development role he held at Memphis under Fuente.

The coaching change was just the start.

Tech’s staff scoured the available talent pool at every level to reshape the running back room. The Hokies had a dozen scholarship running backs at one point in January, and made it through fall camp with nine still on the roster, including five 2020 signees. CONTINUED ON PAGE 6

Fuente offered little clarity about the position battle during fall camp — he only spoke to the media twice in August — but when Tech opens the season against Virginia on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium, the team will likely rely on a 1-2 punch of Kansas graduate transfer Khalil Herbert and a now-healthy Jalen Holston.