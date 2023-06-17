Sanders may have

foot amputated

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

Sanders allowed camera crews with " Thee Pregame Show " to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.

In at 11-minute segment released Friday on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps.

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but "he could lose the foot.”

NFL

Patriots player arrested

with guns at airport

EAST BOSTON, Mass. — A New England Patriots player was arrested Friday evening at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport after two guns were found inside carry-on luggage, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona was arrested Friday evening, WCVB-TV reported. He had been planning to travel from Boston to Arizona, according to police.

Jones is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, police said. He was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks and had bail set at $50,000, police said.

WNBA

League working

on travel options

NEW YORK — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward.

Griner’s travel was back in the spotlight last week when the team took a flight to Texas and then Indiana, requiring Griner and her Mercury teammates to go through commercial airports. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center who had been detained in Russia for nearly 10 months was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.”

Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams fly on the 30-seat planes using preset routes and times.

Questions remain about who would pay for it if the WNBA allows Griner to fly privately. And also if the league allows Phoenix to use JSX to fly to any of the other 11 cities that teams play in by creating their own flights, how other teams would view that since it would give the Mercury a potential competitive advantage.

Women's soccer

US team loses

captain to foot injury

U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has a right foot injury that will keep her out of the Women's World Cup next month.

Sauerbrunn took to social media on Friday night, saying: “Heartbroken isn't even the half of it.”

The U.S. women's national team is expected to unveil its 23-player roster for the World Cup next week. The United States, winner of four World Cups overall, opens the World Cup with a match against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The loss of Sauerbrunn is a blow to the team. The 38-year-old defender is considered among the top players in the world at center back and anchored the backline for the World Cup champions in 2015 and 2019.