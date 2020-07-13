fanfare briefs 071420

colleges
Patriot League punts on fall sports
The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the pandemic while holding out hope games can be made up.
The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will not compete in any fall sports, which include football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and field hockey. The council of presidents said the league will consider making up those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.
Army and Navy play in college football’s highest tier of Division I and were exempt from the Patriot League’s decision regarding other fall sports.
Texas alma mater song stays despite criticism
The University of Texas announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones.
Jay Hartzell, the interim president of the university’s flagship campus in Austin, said the song will continue to be the alma mater for the Longhorns.
“The Eyes of Texas” has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface in the early 1900s. It is sung at most organized campus events, and players in all sports gather as a team to sing it after every game.
BASKETBALL
Robinson to replace Haney as head of NABC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Craig Robinson was hired Monday to replace the retiring Jim Haney as executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Robinson, the brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has been a successful businessman with a range of financial institutions. He led college basketball programs from the relatively small Ivy League to the powerful Pac-12, and spent time in the front office of NBA franchises, including the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
Haney has held the position for the past 29 years.
SPORTS CLUB
Prep football coaches to speak at meeting
The Roanoke Valley Sports Club will have its 2020-21 kickoff meeting on Monday, July 20 at Salem Civic Center.
The featured speakers will be the football coaches for Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry and Salem high schools.
Those interested in attending must sign up in advance by Friday. Due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, no walk-ups will be allowed to attend.
To sign up, go to the club website — RoanokeValleySportsClub.com — or call Tom Edwards at 540-904-7430.
baseball
Cards P Hicks opts out of playing this season
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns.
The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes.
SOCCER
Man City overturns 2-year Champions ban
GENEVA — Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday in a legal victory.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a $11.3 million fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators.
Some UEFA allegations accusing City of finance rules violations dating back several years were not proven and others were “time-barred,” the court said.
nhl
Penguins hold out 9 players as camps open
The Pittsburgh Penguins opened training camp Monday after voluntarily sidelining nine unidentified players who may have had secondary exposure to a person testing positive for COVID-19.
All teams opened camps Monday in preparation for the NHL’s 24-team playoffs, scheduled to open in two hub cities — Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta — on Aug. 1.
