fanfare briefs 071620

Races canceled after 15 jockeys test positive

Del Mar canceled racing for this weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19.

All the track’s riders and personnel who work in the jockeys’ room were tested by San Diego County public health officials at the request of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

NFL

Longtime Washington broadcaster ‘retiring’

Longtime Washington broadcaster Larry Michael announced Wednesday he’s “retiring” from his position after 16 years with the team.

In addition to being the “Voice of the Washington Redskins” on radio and hosting the TV show “Redskins Nation,” Michael served as a senior vice president and the team’s chief content officer.

Ex-Bucs LB Lewis dies

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Pro Bowl linebacker David Lewis, a key member of the Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, has died. He was 65.

Lewis died Tuesday in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known, but he had struggled with health issues in recent years, according to Southern California, where he played in college.

New Era dropped from Bills stadium name

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Era Field will no longer be the name of the Bills stadium, after the global sports headware and clothing apparel company asked to be released from its naming rights and sponsorship agreement.

No reason was provided for the move, announced Wednesday, though it comes a little over a week after New Era Cap Company laid off 117 employees at its Buffalo-based headquarters.

MLB

Back issues plague deGrom, Rizzo

CHICAGO — Opening day is next week, and there is concern for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo because of back issues.

The Mets sent deGrom for an MRI on Wednesday after the right-hander pitched just one inning in a summer camp appearance due to back tightness. An MRI on Rizzo on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing back spasms — a condition he has dealt with before.

Yankees star Aaron Judge has been hampered by a stiff neck, but the outfielder homered during New York’s intrasquad game on Wednesday.

Boston’s Eovaldi now likely to start opener

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19.

Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been the team’s likely opening day starter.

Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against Baltimore in the July 24 opener.

soccer

Liverpool’s points record hopes erased

LONDON — Liverpool will have to settle for just lifting the Premier League trophy next week. It won’t be accompanied by a record-breaking points total after losing 2-1 at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Having ended the club’s 30-year title drought, Liverpool has eased up and the bid to reach Manchester City’s 100-point record is over.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Iowa G Fredrick undergoes foot surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa guard CJ Fredrick is expected to be ready for preseason practices after having surgery on his right foot, the school announced Wednesday.

Fredrick on Tuesday had a screw inserted to his fifth metatarsal to alleviate a stress fracture. He is expected to recover within six weeks.

Fredrick led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.461) and averaged 10.2 points per game as a freshman last season.

OLYMPICS

Burroughs plans to wrestle in 2024 Games

Jordan Burroughs, the face of U.S. wrestling for nearly a decade, said he plans to compete another four years with the hope of finishing his career at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Burroughs said Wednesday he will leave his longtime training headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, and join the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia as a resident athlete in September 2021.

