fanfare briefs 080520

Ganassi changes Kenseth’s crew chief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Ganassi Racing has made a crew chief change for the No. 42 driven by Matt Kenseth, with engineer Phil Surgen taking over for the remainder of the season.
Surgen has been with the Ganassi organization since 2016. He replaces Chad Johnston, who had been the crew chief for the No. 42 team since 2016.
The team did not address Johnston’s status in its Tuesday announcement.
Kenseth was hired in late April after Kyle Larson was fired for using a racial slur while participating in an iRacing event. The former NASCAR champion had retired from the sport but was lured back for this disjointed season because Ganassi believed he was the most talented driver available.
golf
UVa’s Smyth shares lead at Women’s Am
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Riley Smyth of UVa and Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest are tied for the lead after the first round of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club.
Smith and Kuehn each shot a 4-under 68 on Monday. Tuesday’s second round was postponed until Wednesday because of Hurricane Isaias. After the second round, the field will be cut to 64 players for match play.
Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar is tied for 24th with a 1-over 73.
The rain-delayed first round was postponed by darkness Monday night with two players left on the course.
TENNIS
Nadal to miss U.S. Open amid pandemic
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles.
Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English on Tuesday.
“The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” Nadal wrote.
The current No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, already had announced she would be missing the U.S. Open.
The professional tennis tours have been on hiatus since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, with play resuming for women on Monday in Palermo, Italy. The first men’s event on the main tour is scheduled to be held later this month.
Nadal’s plan to skip the U.S. Open came shortly after the Madrid Open, scheduled for September, was canceled because of the pandemic.
GYMNASTICS
LSU coach to retire after 43 seasons
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head gymnastics coach D-D Breaux has announced she will retire after a 43-season career during which the Tigers finished in the top 10 nationally 31 times.
Breaux’s LSU teams have finished as high as second nationally three times and in the top five eight times.
LSU gymnasts have combined to win 15 individual national titles and 44 Southeastern Conference titles under Breaux. LSU gymnasts also have been named All-America 266 times during Breaux’s tenure.
Ex-Michigan St. coach sentenced for lying
LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into former Olympic and university doctor Larry Nassar.
Kathie Klages, 65, was found guilty in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly. She also was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Klages testified at trial, and in a tearful statement Tuesday, that she did not remember being told about the abuse. She said she had been seeing a therapist to try to remember the conversations, and she apologized to victims if they occurred.
Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison for decades of molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.
