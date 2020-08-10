You have permission to edit this article.
fanfare briefs 081120
golf

Royal Montreal to host 2024 Presidents Cup

MONTREAL — Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, will host the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The club was founded in 1873 and held the Presidents Cup in 2007. The U.S. won that edition in which Canada’s Mike Weir beat Tiger Woods in a Sunday singles match.

Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

The Presidents Cup is held every other year and features a team of U.S. players against players from the rest of the world minus Europe.

tennis

Kuznetsova out of U.S. Open, citing pandemic

NEW YORK — Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion, added her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also withdrawing from the U.S. Open on Monday were No. 31 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and No. 108 Wang Xiyu of China.

hockey

Hockey Hall of Fame postpones induction

The Hockey Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction because of the pandemic. The ceremony was to have taken place Nov. 16 in Toronto.

The Hall said Monday it will discuss rescheduling plans on Oct. 29. Chairman Lanny McDonald said the most likely scenario is to have the ceremony in November 2021, either by waiving the 2021 election or combining the 2020 and 2021 classes. He said a virtual induction ceremony was ruled out.

Dale Tallon out as Florida Panthers GM

The Florida Panthers will have a new general manager next season, making the announcement early Monday that Dale Tallon is leaving the franchise after 10 years.

The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the New York Islanders in four games.

That ouster, the end of yet another season of high expectations that didn’t deliver as planned, sealed Tallon’s fate. The team said it was a mutual decision for Tallon to leave.

Rangers win 2nd phase of NHL draft lottery

The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting winger Alexis Lafreniere.

The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize Monday night. The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1965 when they selected Andre Veilleux.

The league was forced to make a lot of changes after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season and the lottery was turned into a two-phase process.

soccer

Atlético Madrid says 2 players infected

MADRID — Atlético Madrid said Monday that players Ángel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have tested positive for the coronavirus but the rest of the squad has been cleared to make the trip to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Sam Mewis signs with Manchester City

Midfielder Sam Mewis has signed with Manchester City ahead of the Women’s Super League season.

Mewis, who was on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France, comes to Manchester City from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

pro wrestling

Wrestling star James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies

James Harris, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who gained international fame as “Kamala the Ugandan Giant,” a massive professional wrestler who terrorized opponents with his trademark “splash,” has died.

Kenny Casanova, who co-wrote Harris’ autobiography, wrote on social media that Harris died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 70.

