fanfare briefs 090220

football
Blackman to start QB for Florida State
Florida State coach Mike Norvell named James Blackman his starting quarterback to open the season.
Blackman got the nod Tuesday after beating out Louisville transfer Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker during fall camp. Four-star recruit Chubba Purdy had been in the mix before breaking his left, non-throwing collarbone last month. Purdy had surgery and will be sidelined at least several weeks.
Blackman, meanwhile, showed Norvell he has “all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”
The Seminoles open the season Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech.
Wake Forest to play opener with no fans
Wake Forest says it will open the football and fall sports season with no fans in attendance at home competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The football team hosts No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 12 in its only home game for the month of September. The Demon Deacons travel to North Carolina State on Sept. 19, then face No. 10 Notre Dame in Charlotte on Sept. 26 before having an open week.
men’s hoops
Virginia Tech promotes Custis to assist Young
Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young announced that Ace Custis has been promoted from coordinator of basketball relations to special assistant to the head coach.
Custis spent last season handling such matters as life skills for players and events for alumni. In his new role, the former Tech great will be more involved in the daily operations of the program.
He succeeds Kevin Giltner, who was promoted to assistant coach in July.
women’s hoops
Big East tourney plans return to Connecticut
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Big East Conference is moving its women’s basketball tournament to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
The move, announced Tuesday, follows the return of the University of Connecticut to the Big East from the American Athletic Conference.
The 10,000-seat arena, which also is the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, is scheduled to host the Big East women’s tournament for the next three seasons, the conference announced Tuesday.
soccer
Boston College men won’t play this fall
Boston College announced that its men’s soccer team will not play during the fall season.
BC stated the roster size is low because many players were not able to make it to campus this semester in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to wait until next spring to play was made by the players and staff.
Tim Howard joins NBC’s PL team as analyst
Former U.S. and Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard is returning to NBC as an analyst when its coverage of England’s top division begins next week.
The network announced Tuesday that Howard will be a studio analyst. He did occasional game analysis during NBC’s first three seasons of the Premier League (2013-16) while playing for Everton.
NWSL fall series begins with Sky Blue at Spirit
The National Women’s Soccer League’s fall schedule will open Saturday with a match between Sky Blue and the Washington Spirit.
The game in Leesburg, Virginia, will be the NWSL Game of the Week, broadcast nationally on CBS.
The league is returning to local markets after the coronavirus had delayed the start of the regular season, although the NWSL was the first professional team sports league in the United States to play games this summer when it staged a tournament in Utah.
The NWSL will play 18 games over seven weeks, with the league’s nine teams separated into three groups to keep travel to a minimum. The game of the week will be broadcast on CBS on Saturdays during September, while all matches will be streamed on Twitch for international audiences.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!