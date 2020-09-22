fanfare briefs 092320

SEC to offer medical devices to schools
The Southeastern Conference says it is providing its 14 schools wearable technology for football players intended to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing.
The SafeTags made by Kinexon can be worn like a wristband at team facilities or attached to equipment when used in games or practice. The conference says the devices already are being used by the NFL.
The SafeTags allow medical and athletic training staff to track how close those wearing the devices have been to each other and for how long.
Minnesota’s Bateman wants to rejoin team
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in for the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten’s resumption of fall competition, contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance.
Coach P.J. Fleck confirmed Tuesday that Bateman has rejoined the Gophers for practice. Because Bateman signed with an agency this summer in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft, his playing status has not yet been established.
HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law will not run Preakness race
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.
The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.
GOLF
USGA CEO retiring to build golf courses
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Mike Davis spent the last decade running the USGA, where he set up golf courses to provide an extreme test for elite players and searched for solutions to increasing distance.
Now he wants to build golf courses, a lifelong passion.
Davis announced Tuesday he will retire as CEO at the end of 2021, ending a 32-year career with the USGA that began with him overseeing ticket sales and transportation.
SOCCER
U.S. men’s soccer cuts back 2020 schedule
CHICAGO— The U.S. men’s soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020, its fewest since 1987.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday it had abandoned its attempt to schedule home exhibition games for next month. It is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.
Coronavirus hits 2 English teams
LONDON — The coronavirus dominated the English League Cup schedule Tuesday as West Ham played despite its coach and two players having tested positive, while Tottenham’s game was called off.
West Ham said manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen only found out their test results after they had arrived at the London Stadium to play against Hull.
Earlier, the match between Tottenham and Leyton Orient was called off two hours before kickoff because Orient players contracted the coronavirus.
TENNIS
Andreescu to sit out French Open
PARIS — Bianca Andreescu, last year’s U.S. Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020.
The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season via a post Tuesday on social media.
Medvedev bounced from Hamburg open
HAMBURG, Germany — Daniil Medvedev lost his first match since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals as he was beaten 6-4, 6-3 Tuesday by unseeded French player Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.
The top-seeded Medvedev was a break up at 4-3 in the first set but was broken twice in a row by Humbert, who is ranked 36 places below the Russian at 41st.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!